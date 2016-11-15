Login

EAC Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016
Pharmaceutical products made in the East African Community (EAC) will be first choice when it comes to government procurement after public and private sector representatives concluded talks on the state of the regional industry recently.
Ecobank Uganda woos Chinese firms:
News Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016
KAMPALA, UGANDA – Ecobank Uganda has turned its marketing efforts towards the bustling Chinese business community.
Ugandan women ask for tender changes:
News Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016
KAMPALA, UGANDA - Uganda Women Entrepreneur s wants the government to review the country’s Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and come up with new provisions that enable women to compete for public contracts equally with men.
Oil firms in $100bn cost cuts for Africa:
Resources Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016
LONDON,UK - Capital investment in the oil and gas industry in sub-Saharan Africa has been cut by $100 billion over the next five years, according to Wood Mackenzie’s latest report on upstream activity writes JOHN SAMBO
Tanzania stakeholders get brief on Dar es Salaam status:
News Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016
DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA - More than 200 municipal authorities, community leaders, disaster and planning experts as well as university students gathered last week in Dar es Salaam to share experiences and lessons learned in preparation for the scaling up o
MTN Uganda cuts mobile money rates:
Resources Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016
KAMPALA, UGANDA - MTN Uganda, the mobile telecom network provider, last week reduced mobile money sending charges for tiered amounts between UGX500 and UGX45,000 writes JOHN SAMBO.
