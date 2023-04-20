FAO Launches Drought Mitigation Initiative in African Nations

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Wednesday launched a 2-million-U.S.-dollar drought mitigation program in Kenya, Uganda, and Djibouti.

David Phiri, the FAO Subregional coordinator for Eastern Africa and FAO representative to the African Union (AU), said the program will reach close to 100,000 most vulnerable people in the three countries.

“The project will target drought-affected herders and agro-pastoralists experiencing high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition in Djibouti, Kenya, and Uganda.