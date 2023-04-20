Agribusiness EAC Industry

EAC private sector moots self regulation for food safety

EABW EditorComment(0)
The Private Sector in East Africa is taking steps to enhance conformity to food safety and quality standards demanded by national, regional, continental, and global markets.
Instead of relying on government agencies to enforce these standards, the Private Sector is developing a Self-Regulatory Framework.
This framework aims to influence value chain stakeholders to observe safety and standards that make their goods competitive in international and regional markets and safe for consumers.
EABC in partnership with GIZ Market Access Program (MARKUP) under the EU-EAC Funded Project organized a High-Level Stakeholder Workshop to consider and approve the framework on self-regulation.
The MARKUP Consultant on Food Safety and Quality Standards, Prof. Martin Kimanya, noted that self-regulation should go hand in hand with the EAC’s move to harmonize standards. He also highlighted some challenges to self-regulation, including inadequate funds to build networks.
The workshop drew food standard experts, representatives of business associations from various agribusiness sub-sectors, and from the public sector. The framework is expected to be ratified and domesticated at the national level.
The implementation of a Self-Regulatory Framework is at the final level of approval by the private sector and is set to boost cross-border trade along the priority EAC value chain. It will also ease the compliance cost and administrative requirements by regulatory agencies, according to Frank Dafa, EABC Expert SPS and Standards representing the CEO of EABC.
On her part, Estella Aryada, the GIZ MARKUP Program Coordinator, pointed out that respective Partner States should support the Private Sector in implementing the Framework.
The benefits of reduced certification costs and delays can create an environment of trust among consumers in both local and international markets.
Ketra Nakayenga, Principal MSME, Quality Assurance & Standardization from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Uganda, said Uganda has made great strides in complying with international standards. She urged the private sector to encourage more scientific approaches to meet food safety and quality standards.
The high-level meeting will conclude on April 19, 2023, with the signing of the communique of the key deliberations from the Private Sector Self-Regulation Framework and agreeing on the Roadmap for its implementation.
EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Fliggy platform allows Rwandan tour operators and hotels to aggressively create awareness and sell Rwandan tourism products and services to the Chinese outbound tourists.
Industry Tourism

Chinese tourists now able to buy Rwandan tourism packages on Alibaba platform

EABW Editor

Chinese tourists can now directly book tour packages to Rwanda following the launch of the ‘Visit Rwanda’ online pavilion on Fliggy, Alibaba’s travel platform that is accessed by over 500 million users in China. This follows the October 31 official launch of the first of its kind in Africa, eWTP (Electronic World Trade Platform) by President […]

Africa Oil Week looked to the future of the energy sector through a topical session entitled Energy Transition Outlook to 2050
Africa Industry

Africa Oil Week 2018 explores the financial opportunities in the African oil and gas market

EABW Editor

Africa Oil Week (AOW) on November 8 hosted a live broadcast by CNBC Africa focusing on the Global Funding Strategies and Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the African Upstream exploring how the key stakeholders tap into large pools of global capital to finance the sector. Editor-at-Large for CNBC Africa, Bronwyn Nielsen, interviewed experts including: Frank […]

Celebrating the unique unifying power of diversity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a historic one-off Emirates A380 flight marking the 48th UAE National Day and the UAE Year of Tolerance took off from Dubai International Airport over the weekend.
Industry Travel

Ugandans join Emirates Airline in commemorative flight, break world record

EABW Editor

Celebrating the unique unifying power of diversity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a historic one-off Emirates A380 flight marking the 48th UAE National Day and the UAE Year of Tolerance took off from Dubai International Airport over the weekend. Ugandans living in the UAE were part of the 540 passengers who celebrated a shared […]