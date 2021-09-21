WSOT 2021: Crypto Trading Competition of the Year Made History With $4.09 Million in Prizes

· Record number of participants in Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021 drove up total prize pool to a historic $4.09 million, up from last year’s $1.27 million

· 매억남 secured No.1 title as captain of top troop 유튜브매억남 with a staggering 2,044.90% P&L, followed by 금융인 강은호 (1,774.84% P&L) and PepeCup Army (1,417.15% P&L)

· A star-studded cast from the esports world: gaming legends from four elite esports clubs dabbled in competitive crypto trading

SINGAPORE, 21 September 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The 2021 edition of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) ended on a high note on Friday. The world’s best crypto traders can now kick back and relax after 20 intensive days of trading, having divided up a record prize pool at $4.09 million.

South Korean outfit demonstrated the value of team effort — 840,000 USDT to be exact, taking home the prize money on top of their stunning 2,044.90% P&L earnings. This year’s trading super stars also include winners by individual P&Ls: HeresJonny (P&L: 7,265.94%), chinesebirdman (P&L: 4,599.74%) and CHANS (P&L: 4,249.09%).

Powered by Bybit, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading event attracted more than 34,738 sign-ups this year, up 280.86% from last year. Team players from 136 eligible regions formed or joined 196 troops in the main event, with 19,592 independent traders opting to play solo in the individual competition.

WSOT 2021 has captivated crypto lovers worldwide this year with the sheer size of its prize pool of USDT and NFTs. The event has also extended its reach to another community with a group of special guests: A-list esports athletes.

12 gaming professionals from four prominent organizations — NAVI, Astralis, Alliance and Virtus.pro — put on their crypto trader hat and assumed the role of troop captains with 198 troopers slash fans from around the world, who followed their exhilarating performances live on the event website.

“We are in awe once again of the outpour of support from the global crypto community, and we are excited to have met all 34,738 participants this year. Whether you’ve just discovered WSOT or crypto, whether you are a seasoned trader or a budding crypto lover, you have found an incredibly creative and supportive community,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

“We have returned bigger and better this year as promised. WSOT runs on the principles of fair competition, full transparency, access to opportunities and everything crypto is about. We hope everyone who took part in WSOT 2021 will continue to find joy in trading and explore the potential digital assets have to offer in the next 12 months as we build the next big thing,” Zhou added.

City of dragons, secret codes, surprise dropping of NFTs, WSOT 2021 was not for the faint of heart. Keeping up with its imaginative gamification tradition, this year’s tournament kept participants entertained and challenged with live tasks, mini games, and most importantly traders had to compete to deliver the most impressive final P&Ls and performances for the grand prizes and bonus prizes. Together, traders from around the world successfully unlocked the largest prize pool the crypto trading world has ever seen.

It takes imagination and dedication to win in a trading competition, which is why Bybit is committed to furthering its partnership with UNICEF to empower girls’ education in East Asia and the Pacific with another BTC donation equivalent to $400,000 in WSOT 2021, or 5% of the prize pool plus contributions from Bybit. The donation is dedicated to UN’s Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 towards “inclusive and equitable quality education” via UNICEF efforts. It helps fund, among other initiatives, digital education for girls in the region by making science and technology education within reach for marginalized groups with innovative education solutions.

Check out bybit.com/wsot2021 for the final rankings of WSOT 2021.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Bybit.

About WSOT

The World Series of Trading (WSOT) is a global cryptocurrency trading competition powered by Bybit championing the spirit of competition, fair play, and cultivating camaraderie between crypto lovers from around the world. WSOT celebrates the positive changes cryptocurrency and technologies have brought to our lives.

WSOT ranks contestants by the “profit vs. loss” percentage where traders compete on a level playing field regardless of the depth of their pockets.

Read the rules and sign up for WSOT 2021: bybit.com/wsot2021

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multi-lingual community support. The company provides innovative online trading services and cloud mining products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit’s social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.

Media Contact

Kristy Shih

[email protected]

+852 2894 6372

Mavis Wu

[email protected]

+852 2894 6356

The post WSOT 2021: Crypto Trading Competition of the Year Made History With $4.09 Million in Prizes appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)