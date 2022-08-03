World’s Largest Crypto Trading Competition Breaks Records Despite the Bear Market

Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) is the “World Cup of crypto trading”

This year it featured the largest prize pool in history

The crypto trading competition drew a record number of participants

VICTORIA, Seychelles, 3 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The WSOT, the world’s largest crypto trading competition, ended on a high note on July 17 with traders divvying up a record-breaking $8 million prize pool. After 20 days of intense competition, the best traders stacked up profits of over 10,000% despite tough market conditions.

Nearly 70,000 traders entered this year’s competition, keen to showcase their skills at what has become the crypto trading equivalent of the World Cup. There was double the number of entrants compared to 2021’s event, unlocking a prize pool that was 100% larger than last year.

The prize pool was divided into three separate categories. The Squad Race offered $6 million, with the Solo Race, and Speed Zone Loot events offering $1 million each. On top of this, Bybit gave away over 1,000 bonus NFT prizes, which included valuable CloneX and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

The enthralling contest has once again captivated the crypto community, demonstrating the resilience of emerging digital markets in times of uncertainty. Traders from over 1,000 squads covering 182 regions battled it out, with Korean titans Maeuknam_Team making up the largest team with 3,241 members, followed by Sniper Squad, and Streamer_Satto with 2,565 and 2,232 members respectively.

It takes creativity and bravery to win a trading competition, which is why Bybit continued its partnership with UNICEF with another donation of $400,000 in BTC. Bybit is proud to support UNICEF and its work to provide equal access to education and empower girls’ education in East Asia and the Pacific. Additionally, the contribution will enhance, scale up, and implement a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education pilot program focused on girls in a remote mountainous province in Vietnam.

“This year I’ve been bowled over by the success of the WSOT, both in terms of the number of people, and the community spirit of the event,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This competition demonstrated the unwavering faith of crypto enthusiasts all over the world; it’s a beacon of hope in the bear market.”

The competition phase of WSOT 2022 has concluded, and will be followed by the WSOT Afterparty:

https://blog.bybit.com/en-US/post/-wsot-afterparty-free-apex-nfts-cashback-rewards-100-000-usdt-prize-pool-await–blt2dca90172862a000/

