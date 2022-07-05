WorldRemit Announces Send License Closure in Uganda

5 July, 2022 – As of 6th June 2022, WorldRemit, a leading digital payments platform will not be facilitating any new outbound / send transactions from Uganda.

Customers receiving funds in Uganda are not affected by this decision and will be able to continue to receive funds via the WorldRemit service without disruption through the company’s existing partner work.

Any transactions sent from Uganda before 6th June 2022 will be processed as normal, and customers will continue to receive SMS email updates.

All users, both senders and receivers, can continue to access past transactions and recipient information, by logging into their account on the WorldRemit website.

It is WorldRemit’s continued goal to ensure offering the greatest value for its customers around the world, and to do so, occasionally WorldRemit has to make difficult decisions that impact a small number of customers.

As part of the strategy, WorldRemit therefore decided to no longer support outbound money transfers from Uganda, as well as a handful of other countries across the world.

Customers in these countries will however continue to be able to receive money through WorldRemit from abroad.

WorldRemit is a leading global payments company and part of Zepz, a group powering two global payments brands.

WorldRemit disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online – making them safer, faster and lower cost.

We currently send from over 50 countries to recipients in 130+ countries and operate in more than 5,000 money transfer corridors worldwide.