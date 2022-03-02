Women Heads of State Initiative Launches in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 2 March, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa.com announces an exciting new cross-media initiative in partnership with Coca-Cola Africa. This initiative recognizes current and former women Presidents and Prime Ministers. The corresponding research identified not just high-profile personalities but the women who have served as president or prime minister of an African country for a minimum of three months.

A key dimension of the Women Heads of State Initiative is to build the capacity of emerging female leaders. To this end, Africa.com will work with Coca-Cola Africa in developing a free online training workshop to inspire African women and girls to pursue a career in civil service while promoting meaningful measures to address gender equality.

“Coca-Cola Africa is happy to support such an initiative that seeks to advance the conversation on women empowerment in Africa. At Coca-Cola, we believe that women are critical not only to the success of our business, but to the continued success of the communities we proudly serve. Women and youth empowerment is one of the focus areas under our sustainability platform, JAMII where we commit to unlock economic opportunities through the provision of improved access to soft skills training, networks, finance & markets.” said Patricia Obozuwa, AOU Vice President for Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability.

Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke added, “This work is a complement to our groundbreaking work in the private sector, Women Leading Corporate Africa, in which we offer free online training workshops to help women and girls who are interested in climbing the corporate ladder.”

The initiative will launch on March 23, 2022, at the Africa.com virtual summit, Women Heads of State Initiative – Top 6 Opportunities for Africa’s Advancement. The free online event will focus on Africa’s advancement agenda through a gender lens. A dynamic video presentation will reveal the 22 women who have served an African country as president or prime minister. Special guests include former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; Prime Minister of Namibia, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila; and Former President of Mauritius, Ammenah Gurib-Fakim.

For more information, and free registration, visit: https://womenheadsofstate.africa.com/

Email [email protected]

Distributed by African Media Agency for Africa.com.

AFRICA.COM is a women-led, modern digital media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community.

Whether it’s curated news in our daily Top10 newsletter, research on our websites, interviews on podcasts, or live meetings at our virtual event center, AFRICA.COM is committed to delivering vibrant, premium content.

AFRICA.COM operates from South Africa and the United States with a presence in Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.

