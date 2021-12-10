Winners Get 10M Each, Airtel Money Promo

Airtel Uganda, the Smartphone Network, with the widest 4G network in Uganda, has today rewarded the 1st batch of Ushs. 10 million winners and Ushs. 2 million for the customers and agents respectively.

Since the promo unveiling, so far, over 800 winners have been rewarded with over Ushs. 80 million. of the Ushs. 1.5 billion will be rewarded during the entire promo.

In continuing to thrill its customers with more cash prize rewards, today 10 customers have been awarded Ushs. 10 million each for using the convenience of Airtel money to transact.

In the same spirit, 10 Airtel Money agents were also rewarded with Ushs. 2 million each.

While announcing the 1st batch of 10 million winners, Rajesh Agarwal, Chief Technical Officer at Airtel Uganda, “We are excited to reward our customers and agents who have continuously transacted with Airtel money, and have received Ushs 10 million and Ushs. 2 million respectively.”

He added, “Airtel boasts of affordable mobile financial service rates which are secure, convenient and can be conducted across borders, this is intended towards giving our customers the best experience as they make utility payments for Water electricity bills, Pay TV, School Fees Pay, sending and receiving money in Uganda and across the border.”

The 90-day promo started on November 15th, 2021 and will see Airtel Uganda customers across the country transact and win daily, weekly, and monthly cash prizes until February 15th, 2022.

During the promo, 30 customers will win Ushs. 10 million, Ushs 2 million will be rewarded to 30 Airtel Money Agents each month, and Ushs. 100,000 will be won by both customers and Airtel Money Agents daily.

Prof. Muhamood Lutaya, General Manager Kampala at National Water who was the chief guest commended Airtel for always giving back to its customers, especially in this festive season.

“National Water is pleased with Airtel’s digital innovations and convenient services that enable individuals across the country and beyond to transact from the comfort of their homes and can also pay their national water bills, among others.

Thus, I encourage our customers to continue paying their Water bills using Airtel Money which offers real time access to services as and when needed.”

“I am excited about the Money after Money promo where I won Ushs. 2 million, and truly appreciate Airtel Uganda for launching this campaign which has given me and many others an opportunity to win.

I will use the money to boost my business. Currently, I operate Airtel money Agent Kiosk in kibuli and the money will be helpful in expanding my business. I encourage those who haven’t participated to transact and win.” Nsubuga Morris an Airtel Money Agent noted.

Ms. Sharon Nakabanda, an expectant mother and airtel customer from greater Masaka won Ushs. 10 million will be using the money to cover her medical expenses and inject some in her business further expressing her gratitude to Airtel Uganda for the promo because it is positively impacting the lives of many.

“Giving back to the people who support you on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis is a privilege, thus, launching the Money after Money was timely, as it ties in with season of giving.

Airtel has consistently rolled out innovative products and services that address a customer’s communication and mobile financial service needs, giving them the desired experience as they subscribe to the Smartphone Network. We commit to remain their trusted telecommunications partners.” Agarwal noted.