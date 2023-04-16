Why your property needs an Occupier Representative

If you’re a business owner or manager, or if you’re involved in leasing or managing commercial properties, you may have heard of the term “occupier representative,” but do you really know what it means and why you need one?Jimmy Wakoko an experienced occupier representative in the real estate industry and currently the Portfolio Manager at Broll Uganda shared his insights with EABW NEWS on why companies must have an Occupier Representative.

Briefly explain what Occupier services refer to for the benefit of people not familiar with the term.

Occupier services refer to the range of services provided to the occupants of a building, such as employees or tenants. These services are typically focused on creating a comfortable and productive workplace environment, and may include cleaning services, security services, maintenance and repairs, landscaping and grounds maintenance, waste management, and catering services. Occupier services are important for businesses as they help to ensure that their workplace is functional, safe, and comfortable, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations while improving the overall employee experience.

Why are occupier services important for businesses?

Occupier services are important for businesses because they help to create a comfortable and productive workplace environment for employees. By providing services such as cleaning, maintenance, and security, occupier services allow businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring that their workplace is functional and safe.

What are some examples of occupier services that businesses may require?

Examples of occupier services that businesses may require include cleaning services, security services, maintenance and repairs, landscaping and grounds maintenance, waste management, and catering services

How can occupier services impact a business’s bottom line?

Occupier services can impact a business’s bottom line by reducing operating costs, improving productivity, and enhancing the overall employee experience. By outsourcing services such as cleaning and maintenance, businesses can reduce their overhead expenses and focus on their core operations. Additionally, providing a comfortable and well-maintained workplace can boost employee satisfaction and retention.

How do occupier services differ from traditional facility management services?

Occupier services are typically more focused on the needs of the occupants of a building, such as employees or tenants. They may include services such as catering, cleaning, and landscaping that are not typically provided by traditional facility management services. Facility management services, on the other hand, are more focused on the maintenance and management of the building itself, including services such as HVAC maintenance and repairs.

What are some of the challenges that businesses face when outsourcing occupier services?

One of the main challenges businesses faces when outsourcing occupier services is ensuring that they are getting high-quality services at a competitive price. Additionally, businesses need to ensure that their service provider is reliable and responsive, and that they can provide services that meet the specific needs of the business.

How can businesses ensure they are getting the most out of their occupier services?

Businesses can ensure they are getting the most out of their occupier services by establishing clear service level agreements with their service provider, regularly reviewing the quality of the services provided, and providing feedback to the service provider. Additionally, businesses can work with their service provider to identify opportunities for cost savings and service improvements.

In what ways do occupier services contribute to employee satisfaction and retention?

Occupier services can help businesses meet their sustainability goals by implementing environmentally friendly practices such as waste reduction and energy efficiency. For example, a service provider may help a business to reduce its waste by implementing recycling programs or reducing the use of single-use plastics. Additionally, service providers may help businesses to reduce their energy consumption by implementing energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems.

How do occupier services help businesses meet their sustainability goals?

How have occupier services evolved in recent years to meet the changing needs of businesses?

Occupier services have evolved in recent years to become more comprehensive, and technology driven. Service providers are now offering a wider range of services, including catering, wellness programs, and concierge services. Additionally, service providers are using technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their services, such as using sensors and data analytics to optimize cleaning schedules and reduce waste.

What role do occupier services play in creating a positive workplace culture?

Occupier services play an important role in creating a positive workplace culture by providing employees with a comfortable and well-maintained workplace environment. By providing services such as cleaning, catering, and landscaping, businesses can create a workplace that employees enjoy coming to each day.