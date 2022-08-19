AMA

WHO expert group recommends second COVID-19 booster for vulnerable persons

charlesmulungiComment(0)

NEW YORK, USA, 19 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Countries should consider giving a second COVID-19 vaccine booster to older persons, pregnant women, health workers, people with weaker immune systems and those at higher risk of severe disease, experts appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. 

The recommendation comes in a statement issued by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, following a meeting held last week.  

Most COVID-19 vaccines consist of a primary series of two doses, with a first booster administered some four to six months after completion to improve immune response. 

“There is increasing evidence on the benefits of a second booster dose of vaccines in terms of restoring waning vaccine effectiveness (VE),” the statement said. 

Waning effectiveness 

Protection offered by current vaccines declines substantially within a few months, particularly in the context of each variant of concern. 

The guidance focuses on the need for a second booster as Omicron remains the dominant variant. It does not take into account future variants, or variant-containing vaccines, which are in late-stage development. 

Factors such as waning vaccine- and infection-induced immunity, relaxation of public health measures, temporal fluctuations in transmission, and the potential emergence of new variants, may lead to COVID-19 surges in the coming months, which could prompt the need for second booster doses. 

“Evolving evidence from studies suggests that additional protection of the most vulnerable populations, at least for several months, is likely to be achieved through administration of a second booster dose, although follow-up time for these studies is limited,” the statement said. 

The second booster should be offered four to six months after the last dose, or as soon as possible thereafter. 

WHO further recommends that countries also consider administering COVID-19 vaccines alongside the seasonal flu vaccine, where feasible.  

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UN News.

The post WHO expert group recommends second COVID-19 booster for vulnerable persons appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

Legendary global African marketer Thebe Ikalafeng honoured with a Financial Mail Adfocus Lifetime Achievement Award

charlesmulungi

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa ,20 December 2021/ African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Financial Mail Adfocus has honoured renowned marketer, Thebe Ikalafeng, with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to marketing, branding and the industry in a standout global African career that spans over 25 years. The Jury agreed that not only is Ikalafeng a legendary […]

AMA

Bybit Powers Art in the Metaverse with Art Dubai 2022’s Inaugural Digital Section

charlesmulungi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 14 March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to support the digital art chapter of Art Dubai 2022 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. After a three-year break, the global platform for artistic expressions from the Middle East and Global South goes beyond the realms of physical art […]

AMA

Food systems transformation a ‘silver lining’ in COVID crisis: UN deputy chief

charlesmulungi

A sustainable and prosperous planet can only be achieved through working together and in solidarity, the UN Deputy Secretary-General said on Wednesday at the end of a major global food security meeting. NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Amina Mohammed was speaking during her closing press conference at the Food Systems Pre-Summit in Rome, Italy.  […]