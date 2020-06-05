What you need to know about Liquefied Petroleum Gas before using it

To avoid home accidents, homeowners who use LPG roll-about heaters, patio heaters or fireplaces need to ensure the safety of their gas equipment as well as the cylinders they use.

It is extremely important that you make use of registered professionals to perform the installation and maintenance of LPG appliances and cylinders.

Used in accordance with safety guidelines, LPG is a clean, reliable alternative to other fuels. The following tips will ensure that you are able to use your appliance safely and effectively this winter.

General safety tips

Always consult the manual that came with the appliance for specific safety tips.

Keep LPG appliances and fittings in good condition via regular servicing.

LPG appliances should be serviced by licensed LPG installers or service companies only.

Check your appliances regularly for deterioration in performance, signs of corrosion and

minor leaks.

Make sure that the area in which you use your LPG appliance is well-ventilated.

Do not detach cylinders, regulators or any connections while the LPG appliance is in use.

Do not leave appliances unattended while in use.

Ensure that the gas supply is turned off at the cylinder after use and while the appliance is

unattended.

Refilling your LPG cylinder:

Check that your gas cylinder is correctly filled or exchanged in good time

When exchanging your empty cylinder for a filled one, make sure that your replacement

cylinder has been legally and safely filled by checking that there is a shrink wrap seal covering

the cylinder valve.

Do not accept the cylinder if there is no seal or if the seal is clear with no writing or branding.

If the seal only has the words LPG or LPGas printed on it, do not accept the cylinder – even if

the seal is a coloured one.

The only acceptable seal is one that has the same branding on the seal as is on the body of the cylinder.

Connecting your new cylinder

Always make sure you are working in a well-ventilated area.

Roll-about heaters are connected to the LPG cylinder via an orange hose and a regulator – the

regulator screws into the cylinder valve.

Always ensure that the cylinder valve is closed before loosening/removing the regulator.

Check that there is a rubber seal on the end of the regulator. The rubber seal is also referred

to as a bullnose, O-ring or washer, and is the seal between the regulator and the cylinder

valve.

Ensure that the rubber seal is located on the end of the regulator and is in good condition and

not perished, cracked or damaged in any way. The seals can become brittle over time, may

split or even become lodged inside the valve of the LPG cylinder.

A damaged seal is a prime cause of gas leaks. Seals should be checked regularly.

Remember, the regulator has a left-hand thread. So, to connect the regulator, you need to

turn it in an anti-clockwise direction. To remove the regulator, turn it clockwise.

Checking for gas leaks

Once you have connected the regulator to the cylinder valve, open the valve one and a half

turns only – it is not necessary to open it further.

Before igniting the heater, wait a half a minute or so to see if there is any smell of gas.

If there is a smell, immediately close the valve and take the cylinder and heater to an LPG

dealer to check and, if necessary, service the heater.

You can also check for a leak by applying a soapy water solution on all joints. The soapy

solution will create bubbles if the gas is leaking.

Once you have checked for leaks you should lift the gas cylinder into the housing behind the

LPG heater and close the housing panel or backing plate.

It is important that the LPG cylinder is in the space at the back of the heater to prevent the

cylinder being knocked over.

Make sure you use the correct size of cylinder for the heater you are using.

Once the cylinder is safely in place and there is no combustible material (e.g. Curtains,

blankets, doily) close to or on top of the heater, ignite the heater