West Africa Trade & Investment Hub Co-Invests with Koster Keunen to Improve Smallholder Beekeeping

Enhancing Two-Way Trade and Investment Under Prosper Africa

December 22, 2020, The USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub has announced a co-investment partnership with

Koster Keunen, a leading natural waxes company, that will support West African smallholder farmers by

organizing and improving beeswax supply chains from the region. The partnership, which promotes the

goals of the U.S. Government’s Prosper Africa initiative to increase two-way trade and investment, will

increase the value of exports to the United States by over $8 million, improve the beekeeping practices

of 11,200 smallholder farmers, and create 1200 new jobs across West Africa.

“Our partnership with Koster Keunen is a welcome development for us in our effort to catalyze private

sector investments in West Africa. By organizing beekeeping activities for smallholders, our partner can

transform the beeswax supply chain so that it elevates the farmers and is profitable for businesses,” says

the Trade Hub’s Chief of Party, Michael Clements.

Beekeeping can be a profitable enterprise for African smallholder farmers by diversifying and sustaining

incomes, even when other farming activities are affected by drought. Pollination from beehives can also

increase crop yields up to 30%, such as shea or cashew, within a two to three-kilometer radius. Despite

these benefits, formal beekeeping has not developed at a large-scale in West Africa. Lack of equipment,

training, technology, and the establishment of sustainable market linkages have prevented larger

investments in bolstering the value chain.

Thanks to the experience provided by Koster Keunen, the co-investment will tackle these challenges and

enter new markets and communities with their expertise. Koster Keunen will receive a grant of almost $2

million to organize a West African beekeeping supply chain that meets international standards for honey

and beeswax. The company will introduce beekeeping activities as a secondary revenue source to 1,200

new farmers, who predominantly farm cashews, and upgrade 10,000 existing farms. Through its grant,

the firm will provide equipment, training, and new technologies, and will facilitate certifications for

smallholders in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, and Togo.

“We want to have a long-term commitment to the beekeeper and to show them that this is an activity

that can be professional, and they can make recurrent income,” says Sylvain Cattin, Koster Keunen’s

General Manager for West Africa. “But to do it the right way… to respect the environment, the bee

colony.”

The co-investment is made possible thanks to Prosper Africa, the U.S. Government initiative to

substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Through their

partnership with the Trade Hub, Koster Keunen will expand business operations to export premium

products to the United States while also supporting smallholder farmers in West Africa.