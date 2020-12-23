Africa

West Africa Trade & Investment Hub Co-Invests with Koster Keunen to Improve Smallholder Beekeeping

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Enhancing Two-Way Trade and Investment Under Prosper Africa

December 22, 2020, The USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub has announced a co-investment partnership with
Koster Keunen, a leading natural waxes company, that will support West African smallholder farmers by
organizing and improving beeswax supply chains from the region. The partnership, which promotes the
goals of the U.S. Government’s Prosper Africa initiative to increase two-way trade and investment, will
increase the value of exports to the United States by over $8 million, improve the beekeeping practices
of 11,200 smallholder farmers, and create 1200 new jobs across West Africa.

“Our partnership with Koster Keunen is a welcome development for us in our effort to catalyze private
sector investments in West Africa. By organizing beekeeping activities for smallholders, our partner can
transform the beeswax supply chain so that it elevates the farmers and is profitable for businesses,” says
the Trade Hub’s Chief of Party, Michael Clements.

Beekeeping can be a profitable enterprise for African smallholder farmers by diversifying and sustaining
incomes, even when other farming activities are affected by drought. Pollination from beehives can also
increase crop yields up to 30%, such as shea or cashew, within a two to three-kilometer radius. Despite
these benefits, formal beekeeping has not developed at a large-scale in West Africa. Lack of equipment,
training, technology, and the establishment of sustainable market linkages have prevented larger
investments in bolstering the value chain.

Thanks to the experience provided by Koster Keunen, the co-investment will tackle these challenges and
enter new markets and communities with their expertise. Koster Keunen will receive a grant of almost $2
million to organize a West African beekeeping supply chain that meets international standards for honey
and beeswax. The company will introduce beekeeping activities as a secondary revenue source to 1,200
new farmers, who predominantly farm cashews, and upgrade 10,000 existing farms. Through its grant,
the firm will provide equipment, training, and new technologies, and will facilitate certifications for
smallholders in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, and Togo.
“We want to have a long-term commitment to the beekeeper and to show them that this is an activity
that can be professional, and they can make recurrent income,” says Sylvain Cattin, Koster Keunen’s
General Manager for West Africa. “But to do it the right way… to respect the environment, the bee
colony.”

The co-investment is made possible thanks to Prosper Africa, the U.S. Government initiative to
substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Through their
partnership with the Trade Hub, Koster Keunen will expand business operations to export premium
products to the United States while also supporting smallholder farmers in West Africa.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Preparations are underway for the 6th East African Community University Students’ Debate due to take place from 30th to 31st October 2018 at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.
Africa EAC Industry

Tanzania to host 6th East African Community University Students’ Debate

EABW Editor

Preparations are underway for the 6th East African Community University Students’ Debate due to take place from 30th to 31st October 2018 at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. This year’s debate will run under the them “Border management to address migrant smuggling and corruption at borders for stability and social economic development […]

Africa Agribusiness

East African Grain Council IITA and EAGC partner to produce aflatoxin-free grains

Godfrey Ivudria

BY SAMUEL NABWIISO The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) have signed an agreement to work together to tackle aflatoxin contamination of grains in the region to help ensure that they are safe for human and livestock consumption and meet export standards. Aflatoxin is a highly poisonous chemical […]

Africa Opportunities

Africa Must Forge Strong Partnerships, Effectively manage its Abundant Natural Resources, to Rebuild Faster Post-COVID-19 – International Forum on African Leadership

Godfrey Ivudria

“African leaders must be at their creative best to get the best partnerships on offer”- Lazarus Chakweras, Malawian President “Going forward, more transparent governance over natural resources must form a key component of financing Africa’s growth”- Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 7 December 2020 – African countries must strengthen governance and international partnerships, while […]