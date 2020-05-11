Following Total’s move to acquire Tullow Oil’s stake in the Uganda Lake Albert Project, Africa Oil & Power and the African Energy Chamber are hosting a public webinar on the upcoming opportunities in Uganda and East Africa’s oil and gas industry, as the industry moves forward with the long-awaited deal.
Industry Resources

Webnar on Uganda’s Oil to be hosted in Johannesburg

EABW EditorComment(0)

Following Total’s move to acquire Tullow Oil’s stake in the Uganda Lake Albert Project, Africa Oil & Power and the African Energy Chamber are hosting a public webinar on the upcoming opportunities in Uganda and East Africa’s oil and gas industry, as the industry moves forward with the long-awaited deal.

The webinar will highlight opportunities in Uganda, currently considered as one of Africa’s most promising oil and gas frontiers.

The Speakers will include Dr Elly Karuhanga, Chairman of Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, Gilbert Kamuntu, Chief Commercial Officer of the Uganda National Oil Company and Brian Muriuki, Managing Director and Country Chair, Shell Ghana; The webinar is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, 16:00 EAT on 13 May 2020.

Hosted under the theme ‘Taking Advantage of Opportunities in Uganda’s Oil & Gas Sector,’ the webinar will highlight the domestic and regional opportunities emanating from the Uganda Lake Albert project, exploration opportunities and associated oil and gas services opportunities including the $3.5 billion East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline project.

The webinar will be moderated by Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Founder and CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services and President of East Africa for the African Energy Chamber together with Caty Hirst, Director of Programming for Africa Oil & Power.

“We commend H.E. Yoweri Museveni and the Ugandan authorities for showing a lot of pragmatism in closing the deal with Total and Tullow that enabled Total’s takeover of Tullow’s assets in Uganda.

“It paves the way for FID, brings Uganda closer to first oil, presents opportunities for good-paying jobs and most importantly, signals that Uganda is open for business,” said Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, President of East Africa for the African Energy Chamber.

The webinar will also feature initiatives taken by Uganda to attract top talent, modern technology and international investors to its oil and gas sector whilst at the same time adopting common sense and progressive local content regulation.

The World Bank expects Uganda to grow at a rate of over 10 per cent per annum from oil production and related activity. This estimation sends the message to investors that there are immense opportunities for comparatively high returns in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, despite the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To attend the webinar, register for free here (www.AfricaOilandPower.com/Webinars).

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Bank of Uganda has confirmed that trading of old Kenya Shilling Bank Notes has ceased to trade on all Ugandan counters with immediate effect.
Industry Markets

Bank of Uganda confirms discontinuing of Kenya Shilling Bank Notes trade

EABW Editor

The Bank of Uganda has confirmed that trading of old Kenya Shilling Bank Notes has ceased to trade on all Ugandan counters with immediate effect. This is a result of the issuance of new Kenya Shillings Bank Notes by the Central Bank of Kenya effective May 31 2019. “The new series of Banknotes include; KES50, […]

The faulted stations are listed in the fuel marking and quality monitoring programme report covering the period from the month of December 2018 to March this year.
Industry

Public warned as more than 65 fuel stations fail to comply with standards

EABW Editor

At least 67 fuel stations across the country have failed to comply with the set standards in the four months, the Ugandan government has warned. Government, through the Energy Ministry, said in a statement that the filling stations were faulted after their products failed the test that was carried out during a joint monitoring by […]

Agribusiness Industry

World Bank commits £9m to support Uganda implement the second National Development Plan

EABW Editor

BY PAUL TENTENA KAMPALA, UGANDA- The United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank Group have announced a £9 million (UGX46 billion) multi-donor Trust Fund to support the Government of Uganda strengthen implementation of its second National Development Plan (NDPII). The Trust Fund will run for three and a half years, and […]