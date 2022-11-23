We Need USD 416M to Avert Famine in Somalia-WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) now says it requires 416 million U.S. dollars for the next six months to prevent famine in Somalia.

In a report released in the capital Mogadishu, the WFP said the funds, required between November and April 2023, include a 356-million-dollar shortfall for life-saving relief food and nutrition assistance.

“Assessment results are anticipated in late November and will further inform understanding of the current food security and nutrition situation and define new projections for the January to June 2023 period,” WFP said in its famine prevention response situation report on Tuesday.

WFP said a new food and nutrition security assessment in areas projected to face or be at risk of famine is currently underway across the country.

It added that the humanitarian food assistance provided by WFP and humanitarian partners has staved off the worst outcomes so far, but sustained assistance is critical in the coming months.