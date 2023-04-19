ICT Industry

VISA opens applications for Uganda fintech startups

EABW EditorComment(0)

Applications are now open in Uganda for the 2023 edition of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), a global open innovation competition that sees startups pitch their innovative solutions to solve tomorrow’s payment and commerce challenges.

In addition to monetary prizes, VEI winners gain access and exposure to Visa’s vast networks of partners in the banking, merchant, VC, and government sectors. The winners also benefit from receiving recognition from one of the world’s most trusted and valuable brands.

According to Salma Ingabire, the Visa Country Manager for Uganda, the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) finals will be livestreamed on July 27 on TechCrunch – a leading online publisher focused on the tech industry and the startup ecosystem. The startup that wins at the CEMEA Regionals will participate in the global finale, which will be held on September 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.

“This year, Visa’s VEI CEMEA is set to introduce for the first time an award in the Risk and Security domain – Fintechs Innovating in Risk Excellence, or ‘FIIRE’, Award.

“Through this Special Edition, Visa in partnership with Emirates NBD are scouting for global Fintech players across fraud management, cybersecurity, and credit risk, among others.

“Following a joint review by Visa and Emirates NBD representatives, the winning Fintech will receive a $25,000 prize and an opportunity to work with Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region,” said Ingabire.

The Visa Everywhere Initiative is a platform that empowers fintechs and entrepreneurs to showcase the most ground-breaking, impactful solutions in the world of payments and commerce.

Through their technology-driven, innovative solutions, fintechs have the potential to offer broad social benefits to the markets they operate in – particularly when it comes to providing financial services to those who have traditionally been underserved.

Ingabire said they believe that access to the digital economy drives equitable, inclusive growth, and “VEI is an important means of supporting the innovators playing a leading role in this space.”

Since its launch in 2015, VEI has helped startups representing more than 100 countries collectively raise more than $16 billion USD in funding, with a network that includes nearly 12,000 startups from across the globe.

Last year, VEI awarded more than $530,000 USD in prize money over the course of the competition, which saw over 4,000 startups participate from five regions. VEI 2022 saw Nigeria’s ThriveAgric take home the VEI Global grand prize of $100,000 USD. ThriveAgric also won the $20,000 USD Visa Direct prize.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Uganda National Bureau of Standards official checks suspected substandard cosmetics in a shop in Kampala
Industry

Police, agencies start crackdown on counterfeit products

EABW Editor

Agencies have warned traders against dealing on substandard products saying that they risk being prosecuted and or blacklisted by government. The agencies comprising of the Uganda Police, Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita) and local organization, Stop Counterfeit Products Africa (SCP) have launched countrywide operation to impound and arrest culprits in counterfeit product dealing. Kampala Metropolitan […]

Equity Receives Double International Certifications
Africa Industry

Equity Receives Double International Certifications

Godfrey Ivudria

Nairobi, Kenya: September 16, 2021 – Equity Bank Kenya Limited has received two International Standards Certifications – ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 on IT Service and Information Security Management Systems respectively, cementing its commitment to prioritising customer safety and satisfaction. The two certifications were issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI). • The two, ISO/IEC 20000-01:2018 and […]

The 20thEdition of the annual East African Community Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSES) Trade Fair, formerly known as JuaKali Nguvu Kazi Exhibition is set for 13th to 22nd December, 2019 at Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kigali, Rwanda.
EAC Industry

Kagame to open EAC medium and small enterprises Trade fair

EABW Editor

The 20thEdition of the annual East African Community Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSES) Trade Fair, formerly known as JuaKali Nguvu Kazi Exhibition is set for 13th to 22nd December, 2019 at Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kigali, Rwanda. The 20th Edition Trade Fair themed;[email protected]: Building EAC through Micro and Small Enterprises jointly organized on a […]