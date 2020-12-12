Africa Industry

VISA Extends ‘Sasuza’ Campaign into Festive Season

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Uganda, Kampala. Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has announced an extension of their Sasuza Visa consumer education campaign that aims to eliminate the practice of surcharging, where merchants levy extra charges on payments made using debit or credit cards at a Point of Sale (POS).

The campaign that aims at changing consumer behavior to adopt card payment as a form of payment by providing consumer education on the use of Visa cards at point of sale and online.    VISA has partnered with Uganda Bankers Association to increase awareness about no merchant surcharging as Ugandans continue to pay with Visa.

‘Sasuza Visa’ now in its second phase, was first launched a few months back at a time when the country had just started battling with the novel Coronavirus pandemic with an aim of encouraging Ugandans to protect themselves by practicing cashless payments, physical distancing and good hygiene practices.

Commenting about the campaign extension, Visa Uganda Country Lead Ms. Salma Ingabire expressed her excitement at partnering with these credible entities to amplify the no merchant surcharging message while giving back to VISA users in Uganda.

“Our partners connect more than 61 million merchant locations across the globe and with them, we have been able to positively impact businesses across the country and the globe. I am honored to add Game Stores and Uganda Bankers Association to this list of partners as we continue to help businesses recover after the pandemic,” she noted.

“As we extend the Sasuza Visa campaign, we call upon Ugandans to remember to transact using Visa and not incur any additional charges,” Ingabire added.

Ms. Patricia Amito, the Head Communications and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Bankers Association welcomed the extension of the Sasuza Visa campaign.

“Uganda Bankers Association is happy to work with Visa as we continue to foster financial inclusion and deepen the financial infrastructure in Uganda. Through this campaign, we will continue to teach consumers about the benefits of transacting using their cards and eliminating the assumption that it is more expensive,” she noted.

Approximately a year ago, Bank of Uganda announced that extra charges were illegal and traders should stop levying them. According to the Central Bank, no business owner should set a minimum or maximum amount as a condition to using the electronic card payments.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO
Industry Travel

Africa Posts Fastest Growth as Global Air Freight Volumes Remain Weak

EABW Editor

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released data for global air freight markets showing that demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs), decreased by 3.4% in May 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. This was a slight improvement on the 5.6% contraction in April. However, African carriers posted the fastest growth of any region in […]

Burundi signs African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement
EAC Industry Markets Resources

Burundi signs African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

EABW Editor

Burundi signs African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement Burundi was among the latest African countries that signed the African Continental Free Trade Area> Agreement on Sunday July 1. Although full implementation of the AfCFTA will still take years, Burundi’s signing of the agreement is a significant step. Sierra Leone, Lesotho, South Africa and Namibia also […]

Over the last decade, the world economy has experienced a steady build-up of debt, now amounting to 230% of global GDP. The last three waves of debt caused massive downturns in economies across the world.
Industry Opinions

The Approaching Debt Wave

EABW Editor

Over the last decade, the world economy has experienced a steady build-up of debt, now amounting to 230% of global GDP. The last three waves of debt caused massive downturns in economies across the world. The first of these happened in the early 1980s. After a decade of low borrowing costs, which enabled governments to […]