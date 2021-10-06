Ventures Africa’s special feature on Heifer International: Reimagining the future of African agriculture

LAGOS, Nigeria, 6 October 2021,-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- In collaboration with Heifer International, Ventures Africa, an online platform that produces stories about an evolving Africa, has released a mini edition titled Heifer International: Reimagining the future of African agriculture. This mini edition covers Heifer International’s commitment to agriculture on the continent through its AYuTe Africa Challenge.

The AYuTe Africa initiative offers something new for African agriculture. It combines features of prize competitions and business development initiatives to translate the energy and ideas of young African innovators into meaningful impact for African farmers.

This year, Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu, founder and CEO of ColdHubs, a Nigerian business that provides solar-powered, walk-in coolers for smallholder vegetable farmers and Jehiel Oliver, founder and CEO of Hello Tractor, a Kenyan company known across Africa as the “Uber of tractors,” won the inaugural US$1.5 million Heifer International AYuTe Africa Challenge.

This mini edition also sets the scene for the third edition of Ventures Africa multimedia business series – VA BizHive, which explores innovations, emerging markets and business trends in Africa. The forthcoming VA BizHive 3.0 titled “Leading Innovators Redefining Agriculture in Africa“, explores creative professionals using technology to reimagine farming and food production across the continent.

“Across Africa today, young, creative professionals are deploying tech innovations that are reimagining farming and food production,” said Adesuwa Ifedi, senior vice president of Africa Programs at Heifer International. “We want to do our part to help agritech innovators as they provide Africa’s smallholder farmers with much-needed products and services to develop a sustainable, profitable business.”

About Ventures Africa

Through award-winning journalism, new school video content, and active community engagement, Ventures Africa stands as one of the most viewed sources of news in West Africa. Beyond commanding an organic audience, its team has worked to weave the company’s story into that of its community. As an online hub for discussion, education, and collective action, the platform provides an energetic and interactive experience for its readers, contributors, and partners.

Since 2015, Ventures Africa has published an annual list of innovators who tell us where the continent is going. Its Multimedia editions feature unique perspectives on important issues. Previous editions have taken a unique angle on innovation in Africa, the recession, and political cultures of shame.

About Heifer International

For 77 years, Heifer International has worked with more than 36 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty on a sustainable way. Working with rural communities across Africa for 47 years, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit https://www.heifer.org.

Contact:

Stories: [email protected]

Marketing and advertising: [email protected]

+234 909 328 4213

+234 909 328 4214

venturesafrica.com

