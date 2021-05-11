USD1.5Bn Housing Deal-South Sudan, Shelter Afrique  
Nairobi: 10 May 2021 – Pan-African housing development financier Shelter Afrique has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Juba-based real estate firm, Triangle Real Estate to develop 26,000 housing units for South Sudan Defense Forces at an estimated cost of USD1.5bn through a public-private-partnership special purpose vehicle. 

The MOU was signed in Nairobi by Shelter Afrique Chief Executive Officer Andrew Chimphondah and Triangle Real Estate Chief Executive Officer Amb. Arop Deng Kuol, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and Planning for the Government of South Sudan.

·       The project is secured through an off-take agreement with the South Sudan Defense Forces and employees of the public sector.

·       Juba-based Triangle Real Estate firm will be the Implementing Agent. 

“We have been mandated by the Ministry of Finance and Planning to source funds for the construction and completion of a defense housing project on behalf of the Government of South Sudan under the Peace Through Development programme initiated by President Salvar Kiir in 2018,” Amb. Kuol said. 

Amb. Kuol noted that the signing of the MOU was critical in addressing the housing crisis in South Sudan, which has been exacerbated by many years of conflicts.

 “The housing crisis in South Sudan is dire. In fact, we are starting from scratch – the reason this memorandum of understanding we’ve signed with Shelter Afrique is very important for us and is proof that the provision of affordable housing is central to the agenda of the government of South Sudan, not just for the Forces but for the entire population,” said Amb. Kuol. 

Mr. Chimphondah said the signing of the MOU with Triangle Real Estate highlights Shelter Afrique’s catalytic role in the provision of affordable housing finance across Africa.

 “Our vision is to provide affordable housing for all Africans – including South Sudan. We are proud to be part of this partnership and we look forward to being the pre-eminent provider of financial, advisory and research solutions geared towards solving the housing crisis in South Sudan which has a shortage of 4 million units,” Mr. Chimphondah said. 

The Project scope includes development of 148 housing blocks of 160 housing units each at New Site, Qiada Junubiya, J-3 Presidential Guards Apartments, and at New Bonga. 

Under the agreement Triangle, Real Estate will act as the developer and contractor of the project in conjunction with various consultants.

Shelter Afrique, on the other hand, will provide catalytic funding as well as act as the lead arranger to assist in raising additional financing through the syndication of other Developmental Financial Institutions as applicable.

