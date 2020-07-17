The United States has hailed the newly found diplomatic relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan describing it as a tremendous step.
Africa Industry

US praises Somaliland and Taiwan relationship as a great step

EABW EditorComment(0)

The United States has hailed the newly found diplomatic relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan describing it as a tremendous step.

In what may be seen as long shot by the United States in supporting the two nations, a tweet from the White House National Security Council indicated: “Great to see Taiwan stepping up its engagement in East Africa in a time of such tremendous need. Taiwan is a great partner in health, education, technical assistance, and more!”

This even as China, angered by the cooperation rebuffed and has condemned the move by saying that Taiwan is undermining the territorial integrity of Somalia.

Somaliland, a former British Protectorate earned independence in June 1960 and joined with Somalia until May 1991 when it broke away following the start of civil war and declared its own independence. It remains unrecognized by the United Nations.

But the statement from the White House National Security Council may be good news to both Taiwan and Somaliland whose battle to join the UN continues unabated.

Taiwan and Somaliland announced early this month they were entering into diplomatic relations that will see both sides open embassies in Hargeisa and Taipei respectively. The two governments have already identified the personnel to head and work at the respective embassies.

Somaliland president Muse Bihi appointed Mohamed Hagi to head the country’s embassy in Taiwan capital Taipei as Taiwan named Lou Chen-hwa as its representative in Hargeisa

This week, the two countries started discussions on how they will cooperate on higher education.

Somaliland minister of education, Ahmed Mohamed Derie Torno met with Taiwanese representative to Somaliland, Lou Chen-hwa where they discussed on bilateral cooperation concerning the education programs between the two countries.

The two countries are also looking at working together in the fields of agriculture, mining, fishing, energy, public health, and information technology.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The COVID-19 coronavirus – which has now spread to more than 100 countries – has pushed the world into “uncharted territory,” according to the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom.
Industry Opinions

When COVID-19 Comes to Africa

EABW Editor

The COVID-19 coronavirus – which has now spread to more than 100 countries – has pushed the world into “uncharted territory,” according to the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom. So far, Africa has recorded relatively few infections, but there is no reason to believe this won’t change. When it does, the results could be […]

Bugoma Central Forest Reserve in Hoima District
Industry Tourism

Lack of funds delaying NFA-Omukama land case – Principal Judge

EABW Editor

The case in which National Forestry Authority (NFA) is accusing Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, Solomon Iguru Gafabusa for encroaching on Bugoma Central Forest Reserve in Hoima District has stalled due to lack of funds. Since 2016, the forestry body has battled the Bunyoro King in court on accusations of fraudulent concealment and stealthily applying for […]

Somaliland has started an ambitious campaign to build its road infrastructure with the ground breaking for the construction of a new road linking the towns of Wadaama-goo and Buhodle.
Africa Industry Investment

Somaliland embarks on road construction to link eastern regions

EABW Editor

Somaliland has started an ambitious campaign to build its road infrastructure with the ground breaking for the construction of a new road linking the towns of Wadaama-goo and Buhodle. The road, that has been named the “Peace Highway” will connect three major regions of the eastern part of the country and will be used by […]