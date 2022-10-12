US asks Somali Government to Work with Media on Al Shabaab News

The United States government has reacted to Somali federal government’s decision to ban broadcasting Al-Shabaab related news and statements.

The US embassy in Mogadishu called on the federal government and the media to work together in protecting the freedom of the press and in reporting reliable news.

The statement by the US Embassy in Mogadishu comes a day after Somalia’s media organizations said that the decision has created insecurity and fear, after al-Shabaab issued threats against journalists and media organizations who comply with the government’s decision.

“It seems to us that the safety and security of Somali journalists are being toyed with, and the journos are not in bulletproof cars, and do not have security.” said the press organizations.

The federal government of Somalia has not yet responded to the concerns of Somali journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists and other notable civil rights groups describe Somalia as a very dangerous places for journalists.

On Saturday, the Somali government said it had blocked 40 Twitter and Facebook accounts used by Al-Shabaab to spread extremist ideas, according to the deputy minister of information.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, announced the decision, saying that anyone caught spreading the ideology, propaganda and news of Al-Shabaab will be brought before the law.

“Broadcasting of terrorist news is banned, the government took measures and closed about 40 sites broadcasting the extremist news. Any media or individuals found spreading the message of that group will be targeted”, said Minister Al-Adala.

The minister said that the war against Al-Shabaab has been extended to in stopping Al-Shabaab from taking the funds of the Somali people, and also to stop spreading the idea of intimidation.