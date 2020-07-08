Uganda Peoples Defense Forces has said they have arrested the 4 of their officers who were caught in a recorded video manhandling the LCV Chairman for Mityana District Joseph Luzige.
Industry

UPDF sorry for Chairman’s assault, arrests 4 as Generals rush to Mityana

EABW EditorComment(0)

Uganda Peoples Defense Forces has said that they have arrested 4 of their officers who were caught in a recorded video manhandling the LCV Chairman for Mityana District Joseph Luzige.

The video that went viral show L/Cpl Anguria Simon Peter,  Pte Odeke Simon,  Pte Musundi Caroline and Pte Okello Isaac seriously assaulting the LCV Chairman who was complaining why they were continuing to beat a woman who was seriously bleeding.

Brig. Richard Karemire, the UPDF Spokesperson said in Kampala that the incident no doubt attracted a lot of attention from the members of the public and the leaders in Mityana district and beyond.

“The UPDF regrets this gross act of indiscipline that is not characteristic of the UPDF as a people’s army. “We wish to restate that discipline remains a core value and bedrock on which the UPDF was founded.

“We therefore strongly condemn this act meted out against one of our senior civilian leaders,” said Karemire.
“We therefore strongly condemn this act meted out against one of our senior civilian leaders,” said Karemire.

“Anyone who deviates from this will always be punished according to the established laws. There are examples to prove this in the recent past like a soldier in Kasese was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment and an LDU personnel were yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment all because of unprofessional conduct.

“We therefore strongly condemn this act meted out against one of our senior civilian leaders,” said Karemire.

In response to this incident, Karemire said the four UPDF officers who were involved were arrested and are to be prosecuted in the military court.

“Investigations have also commenced.  Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Forces has sent a team of senior leaders that include; Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, the Deputy Commander Land Force (D/CLF), Maj Gen Sam Kawaga, 1Div Comdr and Maj Gen Henry Masiko the Chief of Political Commissar (CPC) to Mityana to make an on-spot assessment and confer with both the district leaders and the district security committee,” said Karemire.

“The UPDF wishes to reiterate its full commitment and loyalty to the people of Uganda and will always remain subordinate to the civilian authority as provided for under Article 208 of the Constitution.

“There is no need to lose heart over these incidents.  A comprehensive review of these deployments to enforce anti-COVID 19 measures is soon to take place and we expect better results,” Karemire said.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

William Sekabembe is Chief Commercial Officer at dfcu Bank
ICT Industry

How Digitalisation is Transforming Banking in Uganda

EABW Editor

While people will always need banking and other financial services, how they interact with and access these services has changed dramatically with the advent of technology. East African Business Week spoke to William Sekabembe,  Chief of Business and Executive Director at dfcu Bank who gave us key takeaways from the digital transformation trends in the […]

David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board and President of ICT Strategy & Marketing, launches the AI-Native database
ICT Industry

Huawei launches Database to Redefine Data Infrastructure

EABW Editor

Following the announcement of its AI strategy and full-stack, all-scenario AI solutions in 2018, Huawei has launched the AI-Native database GaussDB and the highest-performance distributed storage FusionStorage 8.0. The aim of this launch is to redefine data infrastructure through a Data + Intelligence strategy. “Humanity is entering the age of an intelligent world,” said David […]

As Uganda is hosting the Commonwealth Parliamentary Summit, the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) has been officially launched in a video message from the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.
EAC Industry

Rwanda confirms hosting of CHOGM in 2020

EABW Editor

As Uganda is hosting the Commonwealth Parliamentary Summit, the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) has been officially launched in a video message from the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland. The two announced that CHOGM 2020 will be held at the Kigali Convention Centre during the week starting […]