Uganda Peoples Defense Forces has said they have arrested the 4 of their officers who were caught in a recorded video manhandling the LCV Chairman for Mityana District Joseph Luzige.
UPDF says sorry for Chairman’s assault, arrests 4 as Generals rush to Mityana

Uganda Peoples Defense Forces has said that they have arrested 4 of their officers who were caught in a recorded video manhandling the LCV Chairman for Mityana District Joseph Luzige.

The video that went viral show L/Cpl Anguria Simon Peter,  Pte Odeke Simon,  Pte Musundi Caroline and Pte Okello Isaac seriously assaulting the LCV Chairman who was complaining why they were continuing to beat a woman who was seriously bleeding.

Brig. Richard Karemire, the UPDF Spokesperson said in Kampala that the incident no doubt attracted a lot of attention from the members of the public and the leaders in Mityana district and beyond.

“The UPDF regrets this gross act of indiscipline that is not characteristic of the UPDF as a people’s army. “We wish to restate that discipline remains a core value and bedrock on which the UPDF was founded.

“Anyone who deviates from this will always be punished according to the established laws. There are examples to prove this in the recent past like a soldier in Kasese was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment and an LDU personnel were yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment all because of unprofessional conduct.

In response to this incident, Karemire said the four UPDF officers who were involved were arrested and are to be prosecuted in the military court.

“Investigations have also commenced.  Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Forces has sent a team of senior leaders that include; Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, the Deputy Commander Land Force (D/CLF), Maj Gen Sam Kawaga, 1Div Comdr and Maj Gen Henry Masiko the Chief of Political Commissar (CPC) to Mityana to make an on-spot assessment and confer with both the district leaders and the district security committee,” said Karemire.

“The UPDF wishes to reiterate its full commitment and loyalty to the people of Uganda and will always remain subordinate to the civilian authority as provided for under Article 208 of the Constitution.

“There is no need to lose heart over these incidents.  A comprehensive review of these deployments to enforce anti-COVID 19 measures is soon to take place and we expect better results,” Karemire said.

