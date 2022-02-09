UNN Benefits As Prime Business Africa Kick-starts Journalism  Mentorship Project

*Appoints Student Editor, Sets Up Campus Editorial Board*

LAGOS, Nigeria, February 9, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In line with its vision of building sustainable practice in Africa, leading multi-media newspaper, Prime Business Africa has launched its Journalism Mentorship Project (JMP) and appointed first-ever Student Editor on the continent.

Guided by the editorial management team of the newspaper, the Campus Editor, Miss Success Ezeobi, of the Mass Communication Department, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), will work closely with a seven-man Campus Editorial Board carefully screened and selected with the help of Journalism teachers and other student writers.

Dr Marcel Mbamalu, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business Africa with the newly-appointed Campus Editor and other members of the Campus Editorial Board

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business Africa, Dr Marcel Mbamalu, who was present during the screening and selection process at the Mass Communication Department of UNN on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, said the project is in line with with the newspaper’s philosophy of ingraining pure ethics and passion in budding journalists. Speaking to hundreds of Journalism students who gathered to witness the rigourous process of selection at UNN, Dr Mbamalu described Journalism as “a calling to courageous and patriotic vocation in development” and urged the young trainee journalists to be more “intentional” about their calling.

Dr Mbamalu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Newstide Publications Limited, publishers of Prime Business Africa, thanked the Head of the Department of Mass Communication at UNN, Professor Joseph Wogu, Journalism teachers, Dr Chidiebere Nwachukwu, Dr Luke Anorue and Dr Michael Ukonu, for “going the extra mile in ensuring that students willing to hone their journalism skills” got a good chance to do so. He promised to ensure that Prime Business Africa’s Journalism Mentorship Programme for budding Journalists remains sustainable.

He said the programme would be subsequently extended to Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal and other neighbouring countries.The new Campus Editorial Board is led by the Campus Editor, Miss Ezeobi, Deputy Campus Editor, Mr Emmanuel Eze, Assistant Campus Editor, Elijah Akuma.The other five Board Members are: Blessing Azoribe, Fortune Nwokedi, Peace Agbo, and Nneoma Goodness.

Supervised by Prime Business Africa’s editorial management team, the Campus Editorial Board will function to generate contents on Youth Leadership matters, Entertainment, Tech, Sports and Education-based issues.

Responding to her appointment, the new campus Editor, Miss Ezeobi thanked Dr Mbamalu and Prime Business for the “opportunity to start out early.”

She described Journalism Mentorship Project as a game changer for African youths whose dream is to become professional journalists. “I am grateful for this rare opportunity to be appointed Campus Editor of an high-profile newspaper like Prime Buisness Africa,” said Miss Ezeobi. ” My heart leaps with joy, because I am very certain that this project will go a long way in reawakening the true essence of Journalism in the hearts of Nigerian youths.

“I have, before now, been saddened by the very scanty efforts to raise up budding journalists ready to do something within their capacity to ensure an improved society. But today, I can see a new dawn; I’m assured that this project will spur journalism to it’s apogee, not only in Nigeria but in the whole of Africa,” she concluded.

Dr Marcel Mbamalu, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business Africa with the newly-appointed Campus Editor and other members of the Campus Editorial Board

Miss Ezeobi, a certified content writer of the prestigious Standard Skills Academy, possesses bespoke skills in writing and a demonstrated passion for the English language. Her zeal for impacting lives and driving change in young minds makes work as part-time tutor instilling knowledge in her fellow students and preparing them for the future.She is widely known within the university community for high-level creativity in handling works of Arts and in showing great interest in spurring change in the field of Journalism. Dr Nwachukwu, in joe (his ) comments described Miss Ezeobi’s appointment as “a practical expression of the much-touted collaboration between town and gown. It offers our students an invaluable access to the mentorship and hands-on training that will turn them into well-rounded journalists, able to meet the challenges of a fast-paced 21st century journalism practice,” he said.” I am immensely grateful to Dr. Mbamalu, publisher of Prime Business Africa for making our department the first beneficiary of his Africa-wide mentorship programme for journalism students.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Prime Business Africa

The post UNN Benefits As Prime Business Africa Kick-starts Journalism Mentorship Project appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)