University Student Wins 10M in Money Promo

Kyambogo University student Ssendikadiwa Martin is among the monthly lucky winners who won 10 million shillings under the Airtel Money after Money promotion that has been ongoing for two months now. The win comes at a time when schools that were under full lockdown for almost 2 years are set to reopen on 10th January.

Launched on 15th November 2021, the Money after Money promotion has seen over 4,500 Airtel Uganda customers and 900 agents win cash rewards in the daily and monthly draws. On a daily, 100 customers and 20 agents win 100,000 shillings while on a monthly, 10 lucky winners have received 10 million shillings while agents win 2 million shillings. instant cash rewards are also given to those found transacting on Airtel Money. The promotion will run until 15th February 2022.

Commenting about his win, Ssendikadiwa Martin a 2nd year Procurement and Logistics student at Kyambogo University said,” I am super excited to cross into the new year with a blessing of 10 million Uganda Shillings from Airtel Uganda, which was as a result of transacting via Airtel Money to pay my Yaka bills in addition to sending other people money.”

Ssendikadiwa added that, “Being a student, I will use part of the money to cater for my next semester’s tuition and invest the balance in other ventures so that I get more money. I encourage those who have not participated to take part in the promo because the money is really needed especially during such a time when most of us have been financially challenged due to the pandemic.”

Donald Twesiga Head of IT at Airtel Uganda noted that “Airtel Uganda congratulates all our customers who have participated and won under the Airtel Money after Money promotion and encourage those who have not yet participated to join in by using the application or the USSD code of #185 and follow the prompts to transact so that they stand a chance of winning.”

According to Twesiga, the Airtel Money platform offers convenient, secure and affordable rates for day to day mobile financial transactions like utility payments for Water, Umeme, Pay TV, School Fees Pay, sending and receiving money in Uganda and across the border. It transforms the lifestyles of our people by securely delivering the convenience and inclusion of mobile commerce to the remote areas of Uganda, and across borders.

“Airtel is a brand that cares for its customers and people within the communities we serve, thus launching such a promotion with life changing testimonials like the one of Martin who will be using his money for tuition and many others who are going to use their money to improve their livelihoods, is something we take pride in as Airtel Uganda and we will continue to seek such avenues where we can positively impact the society.” Twesiga concluded.

