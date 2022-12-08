UNICEF Appeals for USD1B for Children in Horn of Africa
Africa Social

UNICEF Appeals for USD1B for Children in Horn of Africa

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday launched a one-billion-U.S.-dollar emergency funding appeal to reach millions of children in the Horn of Africa region in 2023.

UNICEF said it revised its emergency life-saving appeal across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia from 879 million dollars in September to one billion dollars to cover 2023.

It said children in the Horn of Africa region are experiencing the most severe drought in recent history across the three countries, as well as the conflict in northern Ethiopia.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said the devastating impacts of climate change are an ever-present threat to children, “which is why we are prioritizing climate adaptation and resilience building as part of our humanitarian response.”

“This will help us to reach children living through today’s crisis while also helping them and their communities prepare for those yet to come,” she said in a statement.

UNICEF called on partners to increase support for the life-saving humanitarian response for children, maximizing the flexibility of this funding, prioritizing climate-adaptive anticipatory action and preparedness efforts, urgently adopting no-regrets approaches to preparedness and response, and ensuring equitable and principled humanitarian assistance.

In eastern and southern Africa, UNICEF said it will require more than 1.6 billion dollars in 2023 to deliver life-saving aid to more than 39.8 million people, including at least 27 million children.

The UN children’s agency said it will also require 217 million dollars in emergency funding in South Sudan and 43 million dollars in Uganda to help children who are enduring drought, floods, and other emergencies and are in urgent need of increased humanitarian support.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Stanbic Visa Card Users to Win Big During Festive Season
Africa Industry

Stanbic Visa Card Users to Win Big During Festive Season

Godfrey Ivudria

December 15, Kampala: Stanbic Bank customers who pay using their debit or credit Visa cards when shopping during this festive season, stand a chance of winning big daily and weekly cash prizes in a new promo dubbed “Kiri Heavy-this Christmas.” The promo which runs through December 31 will see over 600 customers win Ugx50, 000 […]

India is ready to work with Somaliland to help improve the country’s health sector.
Africa Industry

India ready to empower Somaliland medical students with skills

EABW Editor

India is ready to work with Somaliland to help improve the country’s health sector. India’s acting High Commissioner to Kenya Asish Sinha says his country will work with Somaliland towards educating medical students from Somaliland and imparting them with necessary skills and at the same time helping equipping Somaliland hospitals. During a meeting with the […]

COMESA Court of Justice and the COMESA Competition Commission are taking part in the largest gathering of Kenyan lawyers in Mombasa.
Africa EAC Industry

COMESA Institutions Target Lawyers in Publicity Drive

EABW Editor

COMESA Court of Justice and the COMESA Competition Commission are taking part in the largest gathering of Kenyan lawyers in Mombasa. The event has attracted over 1,200 lawyers thus providing the best opportunity for the two COMESA institutions to publicize their programmes amongst a strategic target group. COMESA Court Registrar Nyambura Mbatia, described the legal […]