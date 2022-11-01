UNHCR Calls on Global Leaders to Help on Horn of Africa Drought
Africa Social

UNHCR Calls on Global Leaders to Help on Horn of Africa Drought

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has called on global leaders to spare no efforts in helping countries in the Horn of Africa to break the cycle of conflict and climate crises.

Grandi, who last week concluded a five-day visit to Somalia and Kenya, said despite urgent calls from humanitarian agencies active in Somalia, the catastrophic and multifaceted consequences are largely unnoticed as the world’s attention remains elsewhere.

“We have secured funds to cover just a small percentage of the people in need,” Grandi said in a statement issued in the Nairobi.

Grandi who met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to supporting the country to pursue solutions for those who have been displaced.

He noted that many people have been forced to flee as people try to avert famine and seek safety. According to the UNHCR-led Protection and Return Monitoring Network in Somalia, the number of people displaced internally primarily by drought this year alone is nearing one million, with nearly 500,000 others displaced due to conflict and insecurity.

According to UNHCR, many who have already been forced to flee violence have been displaced yet again by the worst drought in 40 years, due to four failed rainy seasons, with a fifth predicted.

Grandi said he met families in the central Somali town of Galkayo, who had trekked for days to reach displacement sites, and heard of the heart-breaking choices they are making for survival, such as leaving behind loved ones or selling their assets to feed their children.

“These families are the least responsible for global warming, yet they are being hit the hardest. It is tragic and it is shameful, and the world should not look away,” he said.

In Kenya, Grandi visited refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma, meeting with local and county authorities, host community members and partners.

In Dadaab in northeast Kenya where Somali refugees have been living in camps for more than 30 years, Grandi saw first-hand how the drought is impacting the displaced.

He said more than 50,000 Somali refugees who have arrived in recent years are in dire need of support. Some 20,000, Grandi said, have arrived in Kenya this year alone.
Kenya has been hosting refugees from across the region for more than three decades and currently hosts over half a million refugees and asylum-seekers.
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Secondary Schools to Plant 150,000 Trees
Africa Social

Secondary Schools to Plant 150,000 Trees

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala, Uganda: September 8, 2021: Stanbic Bank, Total Uganda and Roofings have today announced a tripartite partnership to support over 250 secondary schools to plant at least150, 000 fruit trees in a bid to redevelop Uganda’s receding forest cover. Under the tripartite, at least 250 secondary schools will collectively plant 110, 000 fruit trees in […]

Social enterprises play a critical role in addressing many of the world's socio-economic challenges by uplifting communities, accelerating progress and creating job opportunities - and technology plays a key role in helping to increase their impact and scale.
Africa Industry

Social enterprises gather in Africa to address global problems

EABW Editor

Social enterprises play a critical role in addressing many of the world’s socio-economic challenges by uplifting communities, accelerating progress and creating job opportunities – and technology plays a key role in helping to increase their impact and scale. This was a major talking point at the Social Enterprise World Forum 2019 (SEWF) which took place […]

$100m Investment Gain-Airtel African
Africa ICT

$100m Investment Gain-Airtel African

Godfrey Ivudria

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces the signing of an agreement with Mastercard. Under the agreement, Mastercard, a leading innovator and global technology company in the payments industry, will invest $100m in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (“AMC BV”), a wholly-owned […]