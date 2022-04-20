UNBS Accreditation for ISO Certification Renewed-SANAS

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards’ (UNBS’) accreditation to provide International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Management Systems Certification has been renewed for another three years by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS).

SANAS is a signatory to the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) which gives it worldwide recognition as a competent body for carrying out independent evaluation of certification bodies such as the UNBS.

The Forum facilitates trade and supports regulators by operating a worldwide mutual recognition arrangement among Accreditation Bodies in order that the results issued by Conformity Assessment Bodies accredited by IAF members are accepted globally.

UNBS is a government agency responsible for developing, promoting and enforcing of national standards in the protection of Public Health and Safety, and the Environment against harmful and sub-standard products.

The significance of the SANAS renewal is that Ugandan companies will continue to have the opportunity to have their organizational systems and processes certified at an affordable cost, to demonstrate that their services meet international standards and are therefore capable of meeting customer expectations.

This in turn facilitates trade, by improving the competitiveness of Ugandan products and services on the domestic and international market while also promoting the ‘Buy Uganda Build Uganda’ being promoted by the government.

UNBS is internationally recognized to provide credible certification services to organizations for ISO 22000 Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS) and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems (QMS).

The Bureau first acquired the SANAS accreditation for QMS and FSMS in 2019 and the latest extension ends in 2025.

According to the ISO, a Management System is ‘the way in which an organization manages the inter-related parts of its business in order to achieve its objectives including, among others, product or service quality, operational efficiency, environmental performance, health and safety in the workplace.

Implementing ISO Management System Standards such as ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 is applicable to all organizations and sectors irrespective of size and complexity.

Consequently, UNBS is inviting all organizations to implement ISO management systems and acquire credible certification services.

The UNBS Food Safety Laboratories are also accredited by SANAS, under the scope of chemistry and microbiological analysis.

Results from these laboratories are internationally recognized and support various activities such as certification; imports inspection as well as the promotion of exports to various external markets.