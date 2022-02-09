AMA

UN rights office warns of risk of further attacks on displaced camps in DR Congo

charlesmulungiComment(0)

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) must ensure civilian protection in the wake of recent deadly raids on camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday.

NEW YORK, USA, February 8, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-“Following deadly attacks last week and further attempts over the weekend, there is significant risk that other IDP sites could be attacked as well,” Spokesperson Liz Throssell told journalists in Geneva. 

She said OHCHR is extremely concerned by recurring incidents of deadly ethnically motivated assaults on camps in eastern DRC. 

Wave of attacks 

The most recent occurred last week when the armed group Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), an association of various Lendu militia, killed some 62 people at the Plaine Savo site in Ituri province.  

The victims, all members of the Hema ethnic community, were either shot or attacked with machetes and knives. 

OHCHR said this was the latest in a string of CODECO raids in Ituri province, where tensions between the Hema and Lendu communities have existed for years.  

The group attacked four other sites between 19 and 28 November last year, including the village of Drodro.  At least 58 people from the Hema community were killed, with at least nine women and four children among the victims. 

“In total, we documented 10 attacks on IDP sites in 2021 in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, in which at least 106 people were killed, 16 injured and at least seven women subjected to acts of sexual violence,” Ms. Throssell said. 

Fears of retaliation 

In addition to concerns that other IDP sites could be attacked, particularly Loda and Djaiba which are located close to Plaine Savo and host members of the Hema community, OHCHR warned of the grave risk of retaliation by the Ituri Self-Defense Popular Front (FPAC-Zaire) armed group, mainly composed of members of the Hema community. 

Ms. Throssell reported that the Congolese military authorities have launched a preliminary investigation into the Plaine Savo attack.  

The UN Mission in the country, MONUSCO, also stands ready to provide technical and logistical support for these investigations and any potential prosecutions.

“We call on the Government to guarantee victims’ access to remedy by ensuring that these investigations are independent, effective and transparent, and to also investigate other attacks on IDP camps and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” she said. 

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UN News.

The post UN rights office warns of risk of further attacks on displaced camps in DR Congo appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

General Assembly creates new Permanent Forum of People of African Descent

charlesmulungi

Capping years of deliberations, the UN General Assembly on Monday established a new platform to improve the lives of Afro-descendants, who have for centuries suffered the ills of racism, racial discrimination and the legacy of enslavement around the globe. NEW YORK, USA, 03 August 2021-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The 193-member body unanimously adopted a resolution establishing the United […]

AMA

LG Introduces Smart Features for Refrigerators and Washing Machines

charlesmulungi

LG Introduces Stabilizer Free, Auto Restart Feature & Non Plumbing on Refrigerator and Washing Machine  LG pushes smart home appliances to another dimension with stabilizer free , auto restart & non plumbing  YAOUNDE, Cameroon, 30 June 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level, LG Electronics is […]

AMA

Madagascar: ‘World cannot look away’ as 1.3 million face severe hunger

charlesmulungi

The international community must step up support to Madagascar, where more than one million people in the south are facing severe hunger, the top UN aid official there said on Thursday in a renewed appeal for solidarity and funding.  NEW YORK, USA, November 19, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The impacts of the most acute drought in […]