Umeme explains recovery of Yaka units
Africa Industry

Umeme explains recovery of Yaka units

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Power distributor Umeme has reached out to customers about the recovery of electricity arrears for the benefits enjoyed by some customers in December 2020.

Peter Kaujju, the Head of Communications at Umeme, explained that in December 2020, some customers received more units (excess credit) than they paid for or were charged double standard service fees.

He explained that the excess credit was/will be recovered during the March/April 2021 transactions, while those who were charged double standard service fee have or will be refunded in their next transactions.

“All the affected customers will or have already been notified by SMS. All customers who were double charged standard service fee were refunded or will be refunded in their next transactions,” Peter Kaujju, said.

Customers can access real-time information regarding their transactions (pre-paid token purchases and post-paid bills) from the Umeme mobile App.

He said the giant utility remains committed to providing customers with the best possible customer experience.

“Customers are advised to reach out to us through our known customer service channels in case of any other queries,” Kaujju said.

Kaujju also indicated that the utility had embarked gone into overdrive to redeem the network from energy losses occasioned by individuals stealing power and illegal connections across the country.

“We are going for electricity thieves because they are costing Government money yet people expect better services. The exercise kicked off in Kampala and is systematically rolling out to the countryside,” he remarked.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The UK and the Netherlands have signed an agreement with Somaliland to support the implementation of Phase II of the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF2) programme, which aims at improving lives of local people through the delivery of essential public services.
Africa Industry

UK sign fresh deal to aid Somaliland development

EABW Editor

The UK and the Netherlands have signed an agreement with Somaliland to support the implementation of Phase II of the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF2) programme, which aims at improving lives of local people through the delivery of essential public services. SDF2 (£25 million, 2018 to 2022), will be delivered in partnership with the Somaliland government […]

Bassim Haidar, Channel VAS’ founder and CEO
ICT Industry

Channel VAS is Fintech Sponsor Of Mobile 360 Africa

EABW Editor

Channel VAS, a premium fintech and data analytics company, will support the Mobile 360 Africa event, holding the position of Fintech Sponsor in the event that is taking place July 16-18 in Kigali, Rwanda. With most of the Channel VAS’ 30-plus countries of operation being in the African region, events like Mobile 360 Africa, which is part of the […]

East African farmers and producers under their umbrella organization Fair-trade East and Central Africa Network have pointed out the lack of markets for their produces as a major hindrance towards them achieving the middle-income status.
Agribusiness Industry

East African farmers decry lack of markets for their produce

EABW Editor

East African farmers and producers under their umbrella organization Fair-trade East and Central Africa Network have pointed out the lack of markets for their produces as a major hindrance towards them achieving the middle-income status. The farmers, who numbered over 150 from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia, converged at Speke Resort […]