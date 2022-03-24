UGX. 4T Annually Saved Because of Digitization-NITA-U
Africa ICT

UGX. 4T Annually Saved Because of Digitization-NITA-U

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala Uganda 24th March 2022. Uganda is now saving 4 trillion shillings annually in costs because of National Backbone Infrastructure says NITA-U Executive Director Dr. Hatwib Mugasa.

He made these remarks at the Huawei ICT Congress 2022 currently taking place at the Sheraton hotel Kampala up to the 24th of March 2022.

Mr. Hatwib expressed that because of the National backbone infrastructure project, government services have managed to go online and more than 1,400 Ministries, Agencies and Local Government (MDA) offices can now utilize electronic services such as integrated management systems, e-tax, e-passports, hence saving a huge chunk of money and time that would have been spent on making services available to Ugandans.

“NITA-U has been working with Huawei for more than 10 years since the National Backbone Infrastructure/e-government project was started.

We have rolled out over 4172km of backbone fibre cable in over 62 Districts of Uganda. We are also rolling out last-mile fiber cable to extend connectivity to the grass-root user all the way to the Parish.

In a few weeks from now we shall have completed 764km under the Last Mile Phase and citizens shall be able to access e-government services at 1,400 administrative locations.

By digitalizing government processes and hosting them at the National Data Centre, NITA-U has managed to saves the Government of Uganda more than 4 Trillion Shillings annually in direct public expenditure.

This cost that would have be spent on paper, manual processes and Data Centres service fees for each MDA.” he said.

Ms Amy Xia, Huawei’s Vice President Enterprise Business group emphasized the need for digitalization because it is currently an industry consensus.

She added that Huawei has heavily invested in research and development to benefit countries like Uganda and aid them in their digital process.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

ICT Industry

Truecaller detects fake news with new Chat feature

EABW Editor

Truecaller has announced the launch of its instant messaging (IM) platform ‘Truecaller Chat’. With the aim to make communication safer to prevent fake news from circulating, the IM platform will allow users to report links, ensuring that fake news is not circulated unchecked by users. With social media’s rapid adoption across the country, fake news […]

African enterprises are excelling in their efforts to establish Intelligent Enterprise capabilities and take advantage of the immense opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
ICT Industry

Umeme wins top award in South Africa

EABW Editor

African enterprises are excelling in their efforts to establish Intelligent Enterprise capabilities and take advantage of the immense opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This was one of the key outcomes at the 2019 SAP Quality Awards, which were held in Johannesburg and which recognized some of Africa’s most innovative public and private sector SAP […]

Umeme in Environmental Drive in Gulu City
Africa Social

Umeme in Environmental Drive in Gulu City

Godfrey Ivudria

In a bid to support the green agenda, Umeme in partnership with Gulu City have launched a tree-planting drive aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and effects of climate change. As part of its U-Green efforts, Umeme Ltd has partnered with Gulu City administration to plant 200 Tabebuia chrysotricha (pink trumpet) trees along Ring Road as […]