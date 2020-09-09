Ugandan appointed Managing Director in Nigeria

ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media) has announced the appointment of Jobberman Nigeria CEO, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha as the new Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs.

ROAM Africa’s Jobs brands are the dominant recruitment solutions platforms in Africa, including BrighterMonday in East Africa (focusing on Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda) and Jobberman in West Africa (focusing on Nigeria and Ghana).

Hilda takes over from Kwaku Agbesi, who chose to fully focus on his role as CEO of Jobberman Ghana and give his undivided attention to unearthing the big potential in his home country. Hilda will also join ROAM’s ExCo Team, making her the fourth woman on the seven-person team.

Hilda joined Jobberman Nigeria as CEO in June 2019, bringing a wealth of consulting and human capital development experience to the role.

Under her leadership, Jobberman Nigeria has strengthened its position as Nigeria’s largest jobs platform, with over 2 million job seekers and 68,000 employers.

Commenting on her new role, Kragha said, “I am really excited to be taking on this role within the ROAM family. ROAM Africa’s Job brands have long been industry leaders in their markets; harnessing the power of technology to increase workplace productivity by supporting employers to place the right person in the right role and I feel privileged to be leading the BrighterMonday and Jobberman brands to the next level.

“With Africa’s growing youth population and all the other employment-related challenges the continent is facing, ROAM Africa is well-positioned to bring transparency to Africa’s labour markets all while connecting Africans to work opportunities that will improve their livelihoods.

Clemens Weitz, CEO of ROAM Africa, added, “Hilda’s passion and concise vision made her the ideal person for the role and a fantastic addition to the ExCo team. She brings a wealth of experience and capability to the role, and I am looking forward to seeing her drive the ROAM Africa Jobs brand forward.

“I am also especially proud to have the majority of the ExCo team now chaired by female leaders – certainly an exception in Africa. I am looking forward with optimism and excitement to work together to transform the Jobs market across Africa.”

Hilda’s main focus will remain in Nigeria until the end of the year, whilst recruiting a successor in Nigeria, starting from January 2021.