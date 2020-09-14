During a meeting between President Yoweri Museveni and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total, the Government of Uganda and Total have reached an agreement on the conditions of entry of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) in the project as well as on the Host Government Agreement (HGA) which will govern the export pipeline project in Uganda.

“We have today reached major milestones which pave the way to the Final Investment Decision in the coming months.

“We now look forward to concluding a similar HGA with the Government of Tanzania and to completing the tendering process for all major engineering, procurement and construction contracts.” expressed Pierre Jessua, Managing Director of Total E&P Uganda.

The conditions are set for the ramp-up of project activities and in particular, we will resume the land acquisition activities in Uganda while respecting the highest human rights standards. Total E&P Uganda reiterates its willingness to pursue a constructive dialog with the communities and NGOs regarding all project activities.