Uganda to Train Pension Trustees
Africa Jobs & career

Uganda to Train Pension Trustees

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

BY SAMUEL NABWIISO,

The Insurance Training College and Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) have unveiled the commencement of a trustees training and certification programme intended to improve and enhance the professionalism of pension saving scheme trustees.

According to the press statement, the training will be conducted by the institute on behalf of URBRA.

The training is in line with the mandate of the Institute: promoting professionalism in the financial services sector as well as URBRA’s mandate of improving and promoting the development of the retirement benefits sector.

Martin Nsubuga the Executive Director of the URBRA said “Equipping trustees with professional financial skills is key towards the development of the pension sector since they play a big role when it comes to the scheme’s financial investment decision making”.

“Trustees plays a big role towards the development of the pension sectors in the country but, the challenge Uganda has had is the absence of the Training Institute where they can go and acquire skills related to their roles as trustees.

Under this programme, Uganda will be in a position to have competent trustees in the pension sector” explained Nsubuda during the Launch of the programme in Kampala.

The CEO also outlined the benefits of the training, saying Uganda will now have qualified managers who can make a professional investment decision for the pension schemes.

This will drive the development of pension schemes in the country due to increased trust in the scheme management and the growth of saving owing to better investment decisions.

Launching the programme in Kampala, the Acting Director of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development, Moses Kagwa said the pension schemes in Uganda are contributing greatly to the country’s Gross Domestic Products, thus the need to have professional people to manage the funds of the schemes.

“Our pension schemes contribute to over 10% to the National GDP so the sector should be professionalized to ensure growth to the Economy”, He said.

Speaking at the same event, Saul Sserembe, Principal of the Institute said the training is vital because it will equip professional skills to the trustees to ensure the funds are efficiently managed especially in an environment of changing economic and social stress.

Jonan Kisakye the Deputy Principal of the Institute told the EABW NEWS that apart from equipping skill to the pensions scheme trustees, the programme will enable them to save financial resource.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa ICT Industry

Absa ARO Moves to Fiserv for Card Management and Processing Across Nine African Nations

Godfrey Ivudria

Brookfield, Wis., and Johannesburg, August 4, 2020 – Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that Absa Regional Operations (ARO) has moved to Fiserv to support credit card management and processing in nine African nations. What started as a program to enable Absa to separate its […]

Clockwise: Afreximbank President Prof. Benedict Oramah, AU Trade Commissioner Amb. Albert Muchanga, and Rwanda Trade Minister Soraya Hakuziyaremye addressing guests at the launch of IATF2020 in Niamey.
Africa EAC Industry

Rwanda Trade Fair to attract $40 billion in Trade Deals

EABW Editor

The organisers of the Second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2020) expect it to surpass the achievements of the inaugural trade fair held in Cairo in 2018 by attracting 10,000 participants and generating intra-African trade and investment deals worth more than $40 billion, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has said. Prof. Oramah […]

Africa Industry

East African Business Week News (EABW News) partners with APO Group

Godfrey Ivudria

East Africa’s Leading online business news website East African Business Week News (EABW NEWS) (www.Busiweek.com) has today entered a media partnership agreement with the APO Group to publish its business-related news as it happens. This partnership agreement was coordinated by Mr. Laurent Caplea, Content Partnership Manager at APO group on behalf of the agency. The […]