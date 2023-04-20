Uganda to host inaugural oil and gas skills Expo

Uganda’s oil and gas sector is transitioning from exploration to development, with several flagship projects underway, including the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects.

To support the growth and development of the sector, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) is partnering with the Ministry of Energy, Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Uganda (OGTAU), and the International University of East Africa (IUEA) to organize the country’s first-ever Oil and Gas Skills Expo.

The theme of the Expo is “Unveiling career and training opportunities in the oil and gas sector,” and the main objective is to bring together stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, including employers such as contractors, and sub-contractors, training institutions, policy makers, associations in the skills development space, graduates, and students to share information on the available opportunities for employment, training, and career growth in the sector.

Ali Ssekatawa, the Director Legal and Corporate Affairs at the PAU, while at a breakfast media briefing revealed that the announcement of the Final Investment Decision (FID) by the oil companies over the Tilenga, Kingfisher and the EACOP projects, unlocked an investment of around $15billion in this country over the next three to five years. This he said had opened employment opportunities for Ugandans in the sector.

“From 2017 to-date, the International Oil Companies have employed a cumulative number of around 5,876 Ugandans. This employment has fetched Ugandan employees over UGX 105,904,170,794 through the payroll costs,” Ssekatawa said.

In addition, Ssekatawa said 8,986 persons were employed in the oil and gas sector, and of these, 92% were Ugandans as at the end of January 2023.

“The expected employment in the sector at the peak of construction activities (2023 – 2025) is over 160, 000 with 14,000 direct jobs, 42,700 indirect, 105,000 induced,” added Ssekatawa.

The expo, scheduled for April 28th and 29th, 2023 at the IUEA campus on Kansanga Ggaba Road in Kampala, aims to showcase the latest technologies and trends in the oil and gas sector and provide a platform for industry stakeholders to network and exchange knowledge.

It will feature exhibitions, workshops, and panel discussions covering a range of topics related to the industry, including upstream exploration and production, downstream activities, and environmental and social management.

As Uganda’s oil and gas sector moves into the development phase, the expo will help to build the skills and expertise of the local workforce, creating new employment opportunities and supporting economic growth.

The completion of the Final Investment Decision (FID) by the oil companies over the Tilenga, Kingfisher, and the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) projects has unlocked an investment of around $15 billion in the country over the next three to five years.

The Expo will target 1000 participants from employers (IOCs, contractors, and subcontractors), training institutions, recruiting firms, talent on the NOGTR, students, relevant associations, and the relevant government agencies, among others.

“The Oil and Gas Skills Expo is an important platform for driving innovation and fostering collaboration in Uganda’s rapidly growing oil and gas sector,” said the Vice Chancellor of IUEA. “We believe that this expo will not only showcase the latest technologies and best practices in the industry, but also help to build the skills.

“We are excited to partner with the Ministry of Energy, Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Uganda, and the International University of East Africa to bring this event to Uganda,” added the PAU spokesperson. “We believe that this expo will help to maximize the potential of our oil and gas sector, while ensuring that it benefits all Ugandans, both now and in the future.”