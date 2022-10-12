Uganda to host EAC Petroleum Conference

Samuel Nabwiiso,

Uganda has been selected to host the 10th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition 2023 (EAPCE’23).

The 2023 Conference is expected to Commence from 9th to 11th May, 2023 in Kampala, Uganda.

The conference will be organized by the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat and the EAC Partner States is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants.

The 2023 edition of the biennial conference will run under the theme “East Africa as a hub for Investment in Exploration and Exploitation of Petroleum Resources for Sustainable Energy and Socioeconomic Development”.

The objective of the meeting is to promote the region’s petroleum potential and investment opportunities.

The last nine Petroleum Conferences have proven a valuable forum for governments and petroleum industry players from around the world to dialogue.

According to the EAC Secretary General, Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki, the conference will provides a forum for dialogue for all players in the Petroleum industry regionally and internationally, the 2023 edition of the Conference is also in line with the Community’s broad goal to achieve economic, social and political integration so as to create wealth in the region and enhance competitiveness through increased production, trade and investment in the oil and gas sector.

“The region will emphasize access, capacity, efficiency and sustainability of energy in the region, by 2050, the EAC has the target of transforming the energy landscape to be characterized by, among other things, efficient distribution of petroleum products with sufficient strategic reserves,” said Dr. Mathuki in the Statement from the EAC Secretariat.

The EAC Secretariat started hosting the Petrolium Conference in 2003, the EastAfrican the gathering has created awareness of the potential for petroleum production in the region and other important issues in the petroleum sector, including technological advancements in exploration, development and production.

EAPCE’23 will take place at a time when the EAC has embarked on a journey to implement the Vision 2050.

The objective of the energy sector development under the EAC Vision 2050 is to ensure sustainable, adequate, affordable, competitive, secure and reliable supply of energy to meet regional needs at the least cost.

By 2050, the region’s target is to transform the energy landscape to be characterised by efficient distribution of petroleum products with sufficient strategic reserves.