Uganda, Somali Business Summit Attracts Over 120 Businesses
Africa Opportunities

Uganda, Somali Business Summit Attracts Over 120 Businesses

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Somali – Uganda Business Summit inaugural event was held at Kampala, Uganda on 8th – 9th August under the theme “Promoting Uganda-Somalia Partnership through Investment, Trade, and Tourism”.

The two-day business summit attracted over 120 corporate companies and businesses in the region to showcase their products and services.

The Business Summit was sponsored by Salaam Somali Bank which is a leading financial institution founded in 2009 in Somalia.

The Bank is also the biggest primary account holders’ financial service in Somalia. The Bank is leading a high-quality model in providing high standard quality Banking service covering Islamic and Commercial Banking.

Shuayb Haji Nur Mohamed, the General Manager at Salaam Somali Bank said, the bank will play a great role to facilitate and identify business viability by promoting investment and trade initiatives to champion full participation from Uganda and Somalia local communities and stakeholder management,”

“SSB is committed to ensure the Uganda & Somali investment & trade partnerships deliver to the intended value; SSB will act as a link that the private sector to work towards providing business context, expertise, guidance, capacity, finance and business priorities for betterment of both the two countries communities,” he said.

TECHNOLOGY & DIGITALISATION 

The bank provides innovative products and services, including digital corporate banking, community, retail, business, online banking, and investment banking.

Technology plays great role since banking environment has become highly competitive because of global digitalization.

SSB will ensure to boost the technological platform and applications that will increase business growth and has an ability to respond quickly to the dynamics of a fast-changing digital global market.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is the latest multinational company to venture into the Horn of Africa via Somaliland.
Africa Industry

Hyundai seeks to penetrate Africa through Somaliland

EABW Editor

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is the latest multinational company to venture into the Horn of Africa via Somaliland. Hyundai has launched its fleet of cars in Somaliland joining Coca Cola as the world-renown companies that have invested in the country that is seeking to gain international recognition. The South Korean car manufacturer has partnered […]

Employees in Lagos rank affordable housing as the most important factor when deciding where to live and work
Africa Industry Jobs & career

Employees in Lagos rank Affordable Housing, Job Satisfaction, Pay, most Important

EABW Editor

Employees in Lagos rank affordable housing as the most important factor when deciding where to live and work, followed by job satisfication and then pay and bonuses. Employer-supported life and medical insurance ranks in fourth place, with 68% of employees in Lagos noting that they make use of private hospitals for serious or urgent care. […]

Cheapest 4G Smartphone Unveiled-Airtel
Africa ICT

Cheapest 4G Smartphone Unveiled-Airtel

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala – Monday 21st  February 2022: Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda has today unveiled the cheapest 4G smartphone in Uganda with the aim of growing universal access to affordable internet. The announcement was made today at Sheraton Kampala Hotel. The Benco Y40 will be available across Uganda with […]