Uganda Rwanda Business Summit concludes in Kigali

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda in partnership with its counterpart the Rwandan Federation of Private Sector has organized the Uganda-Rwanda Business Summit to bring together private sector players and further deepen and strengthen the cordial bilateral trade relations between the two sister countries.

The business summit that was held yesterday in Kigali Rwanda attracted over 300 participants of whom 70 were Ugandans.

“The Uganda-Rwanda Business summit also reviewed and revived the Joint Permanent Commission between Rwanda and Uganda to improve cross-border trade relations by easing the movement restrictions which has been one of the bottlenecks hindering trade between Uganda and Rwanda,” said Humphrey Nzeyi, Chairman PSFU Board

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Rwanda’s Exports to Uganda were US$22.77 Million in 2022. The latest Bank of Uganda trading data shows Uganda exports to Rwanda, which had stagnated in single-digit millions of dollars between January and September 2022, grew to an average of $20 million monthly between October-December.

The PSFU Chief Executive Officer Stephen Asiimwe said the Business Summit was an ideal platform for Uganda’s private sector entrepreneurs to market their products but also mobilize for quality investment opportunities in priority sectors of the economy,

PSFU aims to strengthen Private Sector capacity for effective policy advocacy and market competitiveness nationally, regionally and internationally.

Related