Africa EAC Industry

Uganda Rwanda Business Summit concludes in Kigali

EABW EditorComment(0)

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda in partnership with its counterpart the Rwandan Federation of Private Sector has organized the Uganda-Rwanda Business Summit to bring together private sector players and further deepen and strengthen the cordial bilateral trade relations between the two sister countries.
The business summit that was held yesterday in Kigali Rwanda attracted over 300 participants of whom 70 were Ugandans.
“The Uganda-Rwanda Business summit also reviewed and revived the Joint Permanent Commission between Rwanda and Uganda to improve cross-border trade relations by easing the movement restrictions which has been one of the bottlenecks hindering trade between Uganda and Rwanda,” said Humphrey Nzeyi, Chairman PSFU Board
According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Rwanda’s Exports to Uganda were US$22.77 Million in 2022. The latest Bank of Uganda trading data shows Uganda exports to Rwanda, which had stagnated in single-digit millions of dollars between January and September 2022, grew to an average of $20 million monthly between October-December.
The PSFU Chief Executive Officer Stephen Asiimwe said the Business Summit was an ideal platform for Uganda’s private sector entrepreneurs to market their products but also mobilize for quality investment opportunities in priority sectors of the economy,
PSFU aims to strengthen Private Sector capacity for effective policy advocacy and market competitiveness nationally, regionally and internationally.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

(L-R) Mr James Wilman - Data Centre Consultant at Future-tech (Designer of Raxio DC), James Byaruhanga, Raxio General Manager, Robert Mullins, Lead Partner, Roha Africa (lead investors) and Bernard Geoghegan – of KPL Consult, the (International Consultant for Raxio) address a press conference at Raxio Data Centre’s launch on 4th October 2018 at Kampala Serena Hotel.
ICT Industry

Why Uganda needs a Private Data Centre

EABW Editor

Raxio Data Centre Ltd is building and will subsequently operate Uganda’s first enterprise-grade, Tier 3 carrier neutral  Data Centre facility. This facility, when it opens in mid-2019, will be the first of its kind in Uganda, operating as a carrier-neutral facility, and meeting the international Tier III standards. According to James Byaruhanga, the Raxio General […]

Gulu University Students Enticed to Film Movies.
Africa ICT

Gulu University Students Enticed to Film Movies

Godfrey Ivudria

March 21, 2022– The home of great Pay TV entertainment in Uganda MultiChoice Uganda in partnership with Uganda Communications Commission has embarked on training students at Gulu University on ways they can reap from the film industry even with low budget equipment like mobile phones. Speaking on behalf of the Uganda Communications Commission Rutaruuka Gonzagagonza […]

L-R: Heads of Communities of Olomowewe, Chief Shefiu Aguda; Idasho Community, Chief Alisan latifu; Imobido Community, Chief Jegede Lateef; Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin; Aro of Lekki, Chief Adewale Salami; and Baale of Tiye Community, Chief Kayode Mujitafa, during the stakeholder parley between representatives of Lekki Free Trade Zone host communities and Dangote Oil Refining Company in Lagos
Africa Industry Investment Jobs & career Social

Host communities commend Dangote Refinery’s CSR initiatives

EABW Editor

LAGOS – Impressed with the provision of communal infrastructures for their communities by Dangote Oil Refining Company (DORC) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility service, traditional rulers and community leaders from host communities in Ibeju-Lekki Free Trade Zone area of Lagos have expressed appreciation at the timely intervention of the company to their needs. […]