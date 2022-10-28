Uganda Revenue Authority Collects UGX. 286B Above Target
Uganda Revenue Authority Collects UGX. 286B Above Target

Godfrey Ivudria
Paul Tentena,
Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), has registered a Ush. 286b surplus revenue collection for the first quarter of 2022.
According to Mr. John Rujoki Musinguzi the Commissioner General, Ush. 5418.66b was collected from July to September this year ( first quarter) against a target of Ush5132.17b.
This represented a whopping 105.58% improved performance and a revenue increase of Ush957.8b (21.47%) compared to the same period last year.
This, Rujoki said came as a result of a surplus of Ush. 135.1b that was collected from domestic revenue and another surplus of Ush. 37.49b that was registered in direct domestic taxes.
Non tax revenue collections also posted a surplus of Ush146.86b while the indirect taxes had a deficit of Ush51.41b.
“Domestic revenue net connections were Ush. 3178.77b against a target of Ush. 3043.66b resulting in a surplus of Ush. 135.1b.
“This represents a 104.44% performance and a revenue growth of Ush. 581.58b (22.39%) compared to the same period in the previous financial year,” said Rujoki.
Rujoki added that international trade tax collections were Ush2239.83b Against a target of Ush. 2088.5b, resulting in a surplus of Ush. 151.33b. This represented a 107.25% performance.
“While mobilizing Ush. 25.55 trillion is an uphill task, we are confident that this goal is attainable with the help of every tax paying citizen and economic player,” stressed Rujoki.
