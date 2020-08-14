Uganda registers its 12th COVID 19 death

Uganda has registered its 12th COVID 19 related death according to the Ministry of Health.

The dead person is a 65-year-old male, a resident of Kampala. He was admitted in Nsambya hospital and later transferred to China-Uganda Friendship hospital after developing signs and symptoms consistent with COVID19.

According to the Ministry of Health, the patient later passed on while at Naguru Hospital.

In the same vein, results from COVID-19 tests done on 13 August 2020 confirmed 32 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 1,385.

Seventeen of the 32 cases were alerts, six were truck drivers, six others were contacts to previously confirmed cases while the rest (3) were returnees from abroad.

Ten of the alerts were got from the Kampala Metropolitan Area, two each from Mbale and Luwero while one each was got from Kagadi, Hoima and Namisindwa.

Total recoveries stand at 1,142.