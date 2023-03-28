Uganda Readies to Host 10th East African Petroleum Conference

Uganda is gearing up to host the 10th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition in May 2023.

The conference, held biennially since 2003, aims to showcase the potential for oil and gas investment opportunities in the East African Community, and promote socio-economic transformation in the region.

The theme of the 2023 conference is “East Africa as a hub for Investment in Exploration and Exploitation of Petroleum Resources for Sustainable Energy and Socioeconomic Development.” The event will feature technical presentations, exhibitions from a range of players in the petroleum sector, and field excursions to selected sites in each Partner State.

The conference is also an opportunity for the Partner States to share their policy, legal and regulatory frameworks, and other initiatives aimed at continually improving the enabling and facilitative environment for the industry. The EAC Secretary General, Hon (Dr.) Peter Mathuki, has noted that EAPCE’23 is in line with the Community’s broad goal to achieve economic, social and political integration and enhance competitiveness through increased production, trade and investment in the oil and gas sector.

The article also provides key dates for the conference, including the Early Bird Registration Deadline, Exhibition Booth Hire Deadline, Pre-Conference Field Excursions, Pre-Conference Workshop, EAPCE’23 Conference and Exhibition, and Post-Conference Field Excursions.