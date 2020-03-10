Uganda intensifies crackdown on quack tour operators

In an effort to weed out rogue operators from the sector, Tourism Police has arrested a tour operator, Nathan Tindyebwa of Humura Trips Company Ltd accused of fleecing various tourists a total of over $7000.

Nathan Tindyebwa, the Director of Humura Trips Company Ltd was arrested by Tourism Police from Kasubi, Rubaga Division after being on the run for over two weeks.

According to Tourism Police Commander, CP Frank Mwesigwa, Tindyebwa was arrested on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after being tracked down by covert teams.

According to reports, the suspect is alleged to have been contracted by 4 various tour groups to organize trips to Uganda.

On separate occasions, he was booked to take visitors of Gorilla tracking and a safari to the Murchison Falls National Park where he failed to pay for both accommodation and transportation costs after the visitors had already arrived into the country.

“We have been searching for Tindyebwa after a case was reported to us by one of the tourists from the UK. Using our intelligence we are able to track him down and arrest him. Since then we have received more complaints and leads that further incriminate the suspect,” said CP Mwesigwa.

He further noted that Tindyebwa is currently detained at Kira Police station where he is charged with obtaining money under false pretence.

As the Uganda Tourism Board seeks to weed out rogue operators, Quality Assurance Manager, Samora Semakula said that the board alongside the tourism joint security committee comprising of tourism police, the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Wildlife Authority and the Uganda Tourism Association are working around the clock to ensure that quality standards in Uganda’s tourism sector are maintained and the vice of tourist fleecing is brought to a conclusive end.

“As mandated by the Tourism Act (2008) Uganda Tourism Board last year kicked off registration and licensing exercise of all tour operators and facilities in the tourism value chain. This process is aimed to effectively regulate the tourism sector and promote quality assurance across the value chain,” Semakula said.

He added, “We thank the tourism police for the timely arrest of the accused, Tindyebwa. Rogue tour operators are a threat to the growth of our tourism sector. Uganda Tourism Board together with the joint security committee will continue to work together to weed out this vice.”

According to CP Mwesigwa, Tourism Police is committed to clean up quack tour operators who con tourists.

He reassures that Uganda remains a peaceful and secure country, and he calls on to all stakeholders to report any quack matters to the police to ensure that law and order is upheld in the tourism sector and the country at large.