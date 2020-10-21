Uganda High Court declares Kyagulanyi’s NUP Party legal

The High Court in Kampala has ruled that Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform (NUP) is a legally registered Political Party.

High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana, who is the deputy head, Civil Division of the High Court in an emailed ruling said that the National Unity Platform (NUP) is a legally registered party.

Two people, Difas Basile and Hassan Twala sued the National Unity Platform, seeking the deregistration of the party following its change of name and ownership.

The party, formerly known as National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP), is now headed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine under the new name of NUP.

Kyagulanyi was sued individually alongside NUP, Moses Nkonge Kibalama, Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe, David Lewis Rubongoya, Aisha Kabanda, Joel Ssenyonyi, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, the Electoral Commission and Attorney General.

Court documents indicated that NURP was on December 28, 2004, gazetted as a political party in Uganda and issued a certificate of registration.

The petitioners contended that in 2019 without any colour of right and in breach of the party constitution; Kibalama and EC illegally changed its party name to NUP and illegally handed over its political leadership to Kyagulanyi and Ssimbwa on July 14, 2020.

They claimed that as founders of NURP, their consent and participation was necessary to amend the party constitution and elect new office bearers.

“Changing the party name was illegal because the relevant party organs were not consulted and did not pass the requisite resolution to change it under the NURP party constitution 2004,” Basile asserted.

The petitioners claimed that the list of founder members/subscribers in the NURP party constitution, 2004 was fraudulently altered to further the aforesaid illegalities.

Court documents indicated that the party’s political leadership was handed over to Kyagulanyi in an alleged extraordinary party delegate’s conference attended by 51 people.

The National Unity Platform (NUP), formerly the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party, is a social-liberal and progressive political party in Uganda led by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.