Uganda COVID cases now at 805, 8 more new cases confirmed

According to the Ministry of Health, results from samples tested on 23 June 2020 confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases to bring the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 805.

The Ministry said this morning that all new confirmed cases are Ugandans. 6 truck drivers from Points of Entry: 3 from Mutukula, 2 from Elegu, and 1 from Malaba.

“2 are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts, 14 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and Total Recoveries are at 717,” said the Ministry.

Samples from Points of Entry tested on June 23rd were 1,521 while those from alerts and contact 675.

This means that the number of active COVID 19 positive cases are 88 after the 717 recoveries.