The number of COVID 19 positive cases in Uganda have reached 646 after 30 more new cases were discovered this morning.
Industry Wellness

Uganda COVID 19 cases stand at 646 after 30 more new cases

EABW EditorComment(0)

The number of COVID 19 positive cases in Uganda have reached 646 after 30 more new cases were discovered this morning.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of the 3758 samples tested, 30 cases tested positive to bring the total to 646 Ugandans.

Dr Henry Mwebesa said four of the confirmed cases were truck drivers who entered Uganda through Elegu Border Post with South Sudan, One driver arrived from Kenya via Busia while 3 confirmed cases were security personnel from Luwero District.

Mwebesa added that four of the other confirmed cases are front line health workers to bring the total number of positive health workers to 22 in the country.

“Eighteen of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed positive cases,”  said Mwebesa.

He said in Kampala that of the 18, four were from Amuru, 3 from Tororo, 3 from Buikwe, 2 from Kyankwanzi, 2 from Arua and one each from Buliisa, Wakiso, Kisoro and Kampala districts.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Industry

SMART CITIES: How digital transformation can drive growth and job creation across emerging economies

EABW Editor

BY PAUL TENTENA KAMPALA, UGANDA- — Innovation and entrepreneurship play an ever-increasing role in growing Africa’s emerging technology ecosystem. According to research by the GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator, over the past two years alone, Africa has seen the number of innovation hubs double. Whilst the big 3 cities – Nairobi, Lagos, Cape Town – have been […]

Kenya Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Dr Monica Juma and former Somaliland minister for foreign affairs Dr Saad Ali Shire talk in Nairobi last December
Industry Opportunities

Kenya to open mission in Hargeisa to boost social, economic links

EABW Editor

Kenya, will for the first time, have diplomatic ties with Somaliland should the proposed changes in the ministry of foreign affairs be implemented. Phillip Githiora Mundia has been assigned to establish the Kenyan mission in Hargeisa, Somaliland, perhaps an indication Nairobi will finally recognise the self-declared semi-autonomous state. This will likely open up trade ties […]

new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Africa Industry

Somaliland President invites new British PM to work with the country

EABW Editor

Somaliland government has welcomed new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson  to visit the horn of Africa country. In a congratulatory message to Johnson, Somaliland president Musa Bihi tweeted: “The Republic of Somaliland and its people congratulate Boris Johnson on becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. […]