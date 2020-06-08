Uganda COVID 19 cases stand at 646 after 30 more new cases

The number of COVID 19 positive cases in Uganda have reached 646 after 30 more new cases were discovered this morning.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of the 3758 samples tested, 30 cases tested positive to bring the total to 646 Ugandans.

Dr Henry Mwebesa said four of the confirmed cases were truck drivers who entered Uganda through Elegu Border Post with South Sudan, One driver arrived from Kenya via Busia while 3 confirmed cases were security personnel from Luwero District.

Mwebesa added that four of the other confirmed cases are front line health workers to bring the total number of positive health workers to 22 in the country.

“Eighteen of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed positive cases,” said Mwebesa.

He said in Kampala that of the 18, four were from Amuru, 3 from Tororo, 3 from Buikwe, 2 from Kyankwanzi, 2 from Arua and one each from Buliisa, Wakiso, Kisoro and Kampala districts.