Uganda COVID 19 cases at 732 after 8 new cases discovered

The number of COVID 19 cases in Uganda are now at 732 after 8 more new cases were discovered from 2,526 samples tested on 16 June 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, two of the confirmed cases are Truck Drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba, 2 cases are of a Turnboy and a clearing agent at Elegu Border Post while the rest were contacts and alerts from recently confirmed cases.

Among the contacts and alerts, 2 were from Kampala City, one from Moyo district while the other was a traveller who arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo through a porous border in Kasese district and was identified by the community.

16 foreign truck drivers, 11 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 1 Congolese and 1 South Sudanese who tested positive for COVID 19 were handed back to their respective countries according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General Health Services.