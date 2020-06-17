The number of COVID 19 cases in Uganda are now at 732 after 8 more new cases were discovered from 2,526 samples tested on 16 June 2020.
Uganda COVID 19 cases at 732 after 8 new cases discovered

According to the Ministry of Health, two of the confirmed cases are Truck Drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba,  2 cases are of a Turnboy and a clearing agent at Elegu Border Post while the rest were contacts and alerts from recently confirmed cases.

Among the contacts and alerts, 2 were from Kampala City, one from Moyo district while the other was a traveller who arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo through a porous border in Kasese district and was identified by the community.

16 foreign truck drivers, 11 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 1 Congolese and 1 South Sudanese who tested positive for COVID 19 were handed back to their respective countries according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General Health Services.

