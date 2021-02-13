Uganda Baati Unveils SafBuild

Kampala 11th February 2021; Uganda Baati Limited, the preferred provider of quality building construction materials in Uganda has today, unveiled SAFBUILD.

SAFBUILD is a new building solution designed to reduce property development delivery time and expenses incurred by contractors and customers.

The new product, SAFBUILD, was unveiled by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of State for Housing, Uganda, and the Board Chairman Uganda Baati, Dr. Alan Shonubi and Business Head, George Arodi, at Kampala Serena Hotel on Thursday evening.

In his remarks, Mr. George Arodi, the Business Head at Uganda Baati said that “The launch of SAFBUILD is in line with our effort to address the current construction needs and help customers meet tight property development timelines as they seek more space for investment and expansion.”

SAFBUILD is a pre-engineered steel building (PEB) solution made from high-tensile, cold-formed, and galvanized-steel structures that are easily assembled on-site within a space of 12 weeks. The structures are optimized using high-tensile galvanized steel to ensure durability and maximum strength.

The technology is well suited for the construction of; Warehouses, factory sheds, parking sheds, market sheds, horticultural and agri-processing buildings, institutional buildings, workshops, worship centers and many other structures that are of that kind.

“As Uganda’s trusted building partner, we pledge to continuously bring forth quality products that address our customer’s building needs,” Arodi concluded.

Delivering his speech, Dr. Baryomunsi, the Minister of State for Housing remarked that, “I applaud Uganda Baati Limited for this bold step in continuing to defend its over 50-year market leadership as it boosts the construction industry through innovations that are designed to grow not only the steel and roofing industry but the construction sector at large.”

Dr. Baryomunsi further revealed that “We welcome collaborative efforts that are tailored towards boosting the sector’s performance, through sustainable and effective initiatives and innovations yielding to the socio-economic development of the country.”

Uganda Baati, founded in 1964 is a member of the Safal Group of companies, Safal Group being the largest steel and roofing company in Africa with footprints in many countries including Kenya, Tanzania, & South Africa.