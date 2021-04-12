Uganda and Tanzania Agree on Oil Export
Africa Investment

Uganda and Tanzania Agree on Oil Export

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Partners of the Lake Albert development project concluded the final agreements required to launch this major project.

Present during the signing ceremony held yesterday in Entebbe, was, Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total, as well as representatives of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

The Lake Albert development encompasses Tilenga and Kingfisher upstream oil projects in Uganda and the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) in Uganda and Tanzania.

The Tilenga project, operated by Total, and the Kingfisher project, operated by CNOOC, are expected to deliver a combined production of 230,000 barrels per day at plateau.

The upstream partners are Total (56.67%), CNOOC (28.33%) and UNOC (15%). The production will be transported from the oilfields in Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania via EACOP cross-border pipeline, with Total, UNOC, TPDC and CNOOC as shareholders.

The agreements concluded yesterday include the Shareholders Agreement of EACOP and the Tariff and Transportation Agreement between EACOP and the Lake Albert oil shippers.

These agreements open the way for the commencement of the Lake Albert development project.

The main engineering, procurement and construction contracts will be awarded shortly, and construction will start.

The first oil export is planned for early 2025. All the partners are committed to implementing these projects in an exemplary manner and taking into the highest consideration the biodiversity and environmental stakes as well as the local communities’ rights and within the stringent environmental and social performance standards of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“The Tilenga development and EACOP pipeline project are major projects for Total and are consistent with our strategy to focus on low breakeven oil projects while lowering the average
carbon intensity of the Group’s upstream portfolio.

These projects will create significant in-country value for both Uganda and Tanzania” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total.

“Total is also taking into the highest consideration the sensitive environmental context and social stakes of these onshore projects. Our commitment is to implement these projects in an exemplary and fully transparent manner”.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

As Deal-making Decreases, AfCFTA Expected to Boost Recovery
Africa Opportunities

As Deal-making Decreases, AfCFTA Expected to Boost Recovery

Godfrey Ivudria

As Deal-making Decreases, AfCFTA Expected to Boost Recovery. Deal-making activity in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) dropped in the second half of 2020 (H2 2020) when compared to the second half of 2019 (H2 2019) and year-on-year, deals were also down in both volume and value when compared to 2019. According to Baker McKenzie’s analysis of Refinitiv […]

Kigali City has been nominated among the finalists of the inaugural Africa Tourism Leadership Awards that will be held in Accra, Ghana
Africa Tourism

Kigali City in forefront to win Africa’s Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award

EABW Editor

Kigali City has been nominated among the finalists of the inaugural Africa Tourism Leadership Awards that will be held in Accra, Ghana later this month. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony to be held on August 31, 2018 in Accra, Ghana, according to the Co-chairpersons of the awards committee, Prof. Marina Novelli and […]

Meet the Richest man on Earth, Jeff Bezos
Africa Industry Insights

Meet the Richest man on Earth, Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon.com

EABW Editor

American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos,  the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.com and owner of ‘The Washington Post, has overtaken longtime World Number One Billionaire Bill Gates to the number one spot of World billionaires. The 54 year old owner of Amazon.com is worth $112b, $22b richer than Bill Gates who comes in second at […]