Uganda Airlines marks a year of operations after re-launch

Uganda Airlines has celebrated its first year of operations since it took to the skies after almost twenty years since it was liquidated by the government.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda National Airline Company, Cornwell Muleya, over 75,000 passengers have been transported over the course of the year.

As the airport awaits reopening (following closure due to the COVID-19 global pandemic), Cornwell Muleya announced that the company has also finalized the recruitment of staff to work in new larger aircraft for the longer routes.

Roger Wamara, an official with Uganda Airlines said, they currently offer government-approved charter services within Africa.

Last Saturday, August 29, Uganda Airlines marked one year since its services were revived after the same had been liquidated in 2001.