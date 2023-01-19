Uber resumes operations in Tanzania

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, Dar es Salaam – Uber has today announced the resumption of its services in Tanzania following a pause that was instituted in April 2022.

Uber’s Head of East Africa, Imran Manji says, “We are excited to kick off the year on such a positive note by re-entering the Tanzanian market.

We commend the Government of President Suluhu, her Ministries and LATRA for their show of support for the growth and development of the ride-hailing industry.

It is our priority to provide a platform where drivers can make substantial earnings while providing convenient and reliable options for riders in Tanzania.”

Uber is re-entering the market with UberX and UberXL which will be available for riders to use across Dar es Salaam.

UberX is affordably priced and allows more people to enjoy the convenience of trips on Uber.

UberXL allows up to six riders to ride comfortably, and is perfect for a trip with family and friends or for those times when you have luggage to move from one place to another. Riders will know how much their ride will cost before they hit the road with Uber’s upfront fares.

Ride-hailing as an industry has transformed how we explore and discover our cities, and since its launch in Dar es Salaam in 2016, Uber has been a partner to the city by providing improved mobility options, economic contribution through flexible earnings for drivers and contribution to government revenues.

Safety remains a key priority for Uber and all products carry the same door-to-door safety features as In-App Emergency button for drivers, Injury Protection, Share My Trip and 24/7 support, including Community Guidelines, driver background checks and screenings.

Based on research, most riders seem to be unaware of the safety features available to them.

As a result, Uber is launching Safety Check-up in Tanzania which will encourage riders to complete their safety profile by turning on and utilising available features such as Trusted Contacts, PIN verification and RideCheck.

Imran concludes, “We are certainly excited about our future in Tanzania. We remain committed to engaging with policymakers, raising the bar on safety, helping drivers grow their businesses, and improving the experience of riders.”