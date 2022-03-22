Uber Appoints New Head of East Africa

22 March 2022, Kampala, Uganda – Uber has announced the appointment of Imran Manji as the new Head of East Africa.

Imran previously worked as co-CEO for TowerTech Africa, a leading manufacturer and supplier of towers in East Africa. Previously, he worked for Bain & Company, a strategy consulting firm. In his role, Imran will be responsible for business strategy and growth across the region which includes Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Imran Manji, Head of East Africa, Uber explains with excitement: “I’m honoured to take on this new role, as I have seen and experienced first-hand the transformative impact Uber has had in the region, from increased convenience of mobility to opening up earning opportunities for drivers across the region.”

According to Imran, society has only witnessed the cusp of mobility and innovation in the region, and it is just the beginning. Locally, we have seen the ride-hailing and e-commerce business grow exponentially over the last few years and we have witnessed a trend for more affordable and sustainable options. In response, Uber is leveraging its technology to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. They have done this through mobility options like Uber Boda, UberX and sending packages via Uber Connect.

As the business continues to grow and the offerings increase in the region, safety continues to be a top priority. All Uber products carry the same door-to-door safety features such as a driver in-app emergency button, Injury Protection, 24/7 support, including driver background checks and screenings. The goal is to always help improve the experience for the Uber community, such as Uber’s recent partnership with driving schools in Uganda to enhance safety training for Uber Boda drivers in Kampala.

“We look forward to having Imran join the Uber Sub-Saharan Africa team. His experience and knowledge of the region will help continue the trajectory of growth of the platform across East Africa,” said Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Sub Saharan Africa, Uber.